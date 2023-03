St Antoniesbreestraat was once a busy street, but it lost many of its old buildings during the metro's construction. The Pintohuis remains, however. It was once owned by wealthy Sephardic Jew Isaac de Pinto, who had it remodelled with Italianate pilasters in the 1680s. It's now a library – pop inside to admire the beautiful ceiling frescoes, featuring gold and soaring birds.