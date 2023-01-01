The mighty Dutch East India Company (Verenigde Oost-Indische Compagnie; VOC), founded in 1602, was one of the earliest multinational companies, trading spices, opium and more with Asia. This imposing red-and-white edifice is the company's former office, built between 1551 and 1643 and attributed in part to Hendrick de Keyser, the busy city architect. The VOC sailed into rough waters and was dissolved in 1798. The building is now owned by the University of Amsterdam.