Hash, Marijuana & Hemp Museum

Simple exhibits here cover dope botany and the relationship between cannabis and religion. Highlights include an impressive pipe collection, an interactive vaporiser and a kiosk where you can create an e-postcard of yourself in a marijuana field. Admission also includes the Hemp Gallery, filled with hemp art and historical items, in a separate building 30m north.

The Sensi Seeds company (conveniently attached to the museum) owns the whole thing, so it's no surprise you get to peek at a roomful of growing plants as part of the deal.