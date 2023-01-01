Heineken Experience

On the site of the company’s former brewery, Heineken's self-guided 'Experience' provides an entertaining overview of the brewing process, with a multimedia exhibit where you ‘become’ a beer by getting shaken up, sprayed with water and subjected to heat. Prebooking tickets online saves adults €3 and, crucially, allows you to skip the ticket queues. Guided 2½-hour VIP tours end with a five-beer tasting and cheese pairing. Great-value Rock the City tickets include a 45-minute canal cruise to A'DAM Tower.