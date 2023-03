While the Vondelpark is bigger in size and reputation, this tranquil English-style park delivers an equally potent shot of pastoral summertime relaxation, with far fewer crowds. Named after Samuel Sarphati (1813–66), a Jewish doctor, businessman and urban innovator, the grounds incorporate ponds, gently rolling meadows and wooded fringes. In the centre is the 1886-built Sarphati Memorial, a bombastic temple with a fountain, gargoyles and a bust of the great man himself.