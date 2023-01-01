Alderney Society Museum

This well-cared for museum, run by volunteers, does a fine job of telling the story of Alderney – from original Neolithic settlements going back 10,000 years through to the island's role in Roman trade, centuries of enmity with France and the resulting Victorian fort-building. Special attention is paid to the traumatic WWII period, when the vast majority of islanders were evacuated, and it gives a human face to the German invaders, with photos of off-duty soldiers collecting shellfish.