Fort Grey & Shipwreck Museum

This 19th-century Martello tower is home to an entertaining museum, dedicated to all those ships that have unsuccessfully navigated Guernsey's treacherous waters for millennia. Behold the shipwreck chart, pinpointing the most famous wrecks, and check out the salvaged objects – from the silver teapot from the 19th-century SS Yoruba and antique cannon and pistols from the 18th-century HMS Sprightly, to the casks of Algerian wine from SS Briseis that the locals rolled ashore before engaging in disgraceful carousing.

Across the road, peer through the glass at the wonderfully intact timbers of the Roman ship, nicknamed the Asterix, inside its temporary home.