Linked to mainland Guernsey by a centuries-old causeway, passable only at low tide, the westernmost point in the Channel Islands is a haven for all manner of seabirds. There are several walking trails, as well as the signposted Venus Pool – a sheltered, natural pool for swimming, accessible at low tide only – on the northwest coast. On the south coast stand the remains of the 12th-century Priory of St Mary, used for target practise by the Nazis during WWII.