Lager Sylt Memorial

Some 500m down a country lane behind the airport, this faded plaque and a pair of concrete gates mark the entrance to the former SS Lager Sylt – the only Nazi concentration camp to be built on British soil. Of the four forced labour camps on the island, Sylt was particularly renowned for the brutal treatment of the Russian and Jewish slave workers held here. Between March 1943 and June 1944, over 400 prisoners died here of starvation and maltreatment.