When this large, complex Neolithic grave, built around 5000 years ago, was excavated, human remains, ceramics and a copper dagger were found here. You'll have to stoop when you step inside this grassy mound, but if you have a look at one of the capstones that make up the roof towards the back, you'll see a menhir with a bearded face – Le Gardien du Tombeau (Guardian of the Tomb).