While the coral within striking distance of shore is nothing spectacular and the stream of low-flying planes overhead is a constant reminder you're close to busy Nassau Airport, the beach itself is a nice place to unwind and meet people. There is also a 16-hectare reef 1.5km offshore that's popular with divers and snorkelers.
Love Beach
New Providence
