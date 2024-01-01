One of the main places in Thailand for making clay mortars – essential equipment in any Isan kitchen – lies on the eastern fringes of Ubon. While the workshops use many modern tools, the wood-fired kilns have changed little over many centuries. Mostly people work from 8am to 3pm Monday to Saturday, but often you can find them working outside these times.
Ban Nong Bok Pottery Village
Ubon Ratchathani
