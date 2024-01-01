The indoor market sprawls east from Th Sukhumvit to Th Tat Mai and has a little bit of everything, especially all the things that you forgot to pack. Without really noticing the difference you will stumble upon the day market, selling fresh fruit, vegetables and takeaway food.
Indoor Market
Trat
Contact
Address
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
22.98 MILES
At this former fishing community built in the traditional fashion of interconnected piers, the villagers have swapped their nets for renting out portions…
19.53 MILES
To discover what Ko Chang was like before tourists came, visit Ban Salak Phet, in the far southeastern corner. This sleepy community is full of stilt…
22.43 MILES
At the eastern end of Ao Bang Bao, Khlong Kloi is a pretty sandy beach that is away from the package tour scene and, though popular, still has a hidden…
22.15 MILES
The last thing you'll be here is lonely, as this is Ko Chang's backpacker enclave and the liveliest place to be after dark – until at least 5am. Here,…
29.24 MILES
The popularity of this national park is evidenced by the food stalls lining the road to the entrance. A pleasant short nature trail loops around…
16.72 MILES
The dense tangle of mangroves here is protected by a group of fisherfolk who recognises its ecological importance. Mangroves are the ocean’s nurseries,…
Mu Ko Chang National Marine Park
14.83 MILES
This land and marine national park covers the entire archipelago and protects much of the central part of the island. Conservation efforts are a bit…
19.71 MILES
Khlong Prao’s beach is a pretty sweep of sand pinned between hulking mountainous headlands and bisected by two estuaries. At low tide, beachcombers stroll…
Nearby Trat attractions
0.05 MILES
Trat's day market sells fresh fruit, vegetables and takeaway food.
0.29 MILES
In a beautiful restored timber building on the site of the former city hall, Trat's museum features six rooms of interpretive panels (in English and Thai)…
