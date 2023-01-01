Namtok Phlio National Park

The popularity of this national park is evidenced by the food stalls lining the road to the entrance. A pleasant short nature trail loops around waterfalls, which writhe with soro brook carp; you can bathe here. Also look for the strikingly mossy Phra Nang Ruar Lom stupa (c 1876) and Along Khon chedi (c 1881). Campsite and bungalow accommodation can be booked via the park reservation service (02 562 0760; www.dnp.go.th). It's off Hwy 3, 14km southeast of Chanthaburi.

To get to the park, catch a sŏrng·tăa·ou from the northern side of the market in Chanthaburi to the park entrance (50B, 30 minutes). You will get dropped off about 1km from the entrance. Private transport costs 1500B.