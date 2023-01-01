Lying 28km northeast of Chanthaburi, off Rte 3249, Khao Khitchakut National Park is one of Thailand’s smallest national parks (59 sq km). It’s bordered by wildlife sanctuaries and is home to wild elephants and the cascade of Nam Tok Krathing (only impressive just after the rainy season). There's also a hilltop temple where, by an enormous boulder, Buddha is believed to have left a footprint. Book accommodation here through the park reservation service (02 562 0760; www.dnp.go.th).

To get here, take a sŏrng·tăa·ou from next to the post office, near the northern side of the market in Chanthaburi (35B, 45 minutes). It stops 1km from the park headquarters on Rte 3249; you'll have to walk from there. Return transport is scarce so expect to wait (or hitch, which is never entirely safe, so we don't recommend).