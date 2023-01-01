Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception

Thailand’s largest cathedral, on the east bank of Mae Nam Chanthaburi, started life as a modest chapel in 1711. Since then there have been four reconstructions. The current Gothic-style structure includes some impressive stained-glass windows and an upstairs gallery that gives the interior the feel of a medieval hall. The statue of the Virgin Mary at the front is bedecked with more than 200,000 sapphires – a fitting link between religion and the city’s famous gem trade.

Cross a footbridge to access the Chanthaboon Waterfront Community.