Chanthaboon Waterfront Community

Hugging the banks of Mae Nam Chanthaburi, this charismatic area is filled with restored houses and elderly residents who sit around reminiscing about old Chanthaburi. The Learning House displays neighbourhood photos, paintings and architectural designs, including upstairs drawings of intricate ventilation panels that feature Chinese characters and French fleurs-de-lis.

Around 300 years ago, farmers and merchants started trading alongside the river, which provided easy transport links. Later, Chinese and Vietnamese traders and refugees came to the area. Today the 1km-long street scene still includes many private homes, but the emerging art galleries, coffee shops and snack stalls entice visiting Thais at weekends.