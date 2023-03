A large aqua-blue pool is the star attraction here. It sits at the foot of a series of falls, cascading down a hillside creating smaller, equally beautiful, clear pools just begging to be swam in – beware though, the water is very cold. The beautiful jungle setting, lack of tourists and spectacular views add to the sense of a hidden paradise. It's a steep 20-minute walk from the dirt road, but you might get closer if you bring a scooter.