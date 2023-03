Khao Wang Thong is an impressive network of 17 caves and narrow passages that reaches a depth of 150m. Visitors walk past a series of natural limestone formations likened to dinosaurs, pagodas and lotus flowers, as well as impressive stalactites hanging from the roof. The complex is lit up by a string of lights and is also home to bats. Bring a solid pair of shoes and a head torch. Off Hwy 4014 between Khanom and Don Sak.