Getty Images/iStockphoto

Western Tanzania

Western Tanzania is rough, remote frontier land, with vast trackless expanses, minimal infrastructure and few visitors. The west offers a sense of adventure now missing elsewhere in the country. This is precisely what attracts a trickle of travellers, many of whom plan their itineraries around the schedules of the MV Liemba, which sails down Lake Tanganyika, and the Central Line train, which crosses the country.

But it’s wildlife watching that brings most people. Gombe, Jane Goodall’s former stomping ground, and Mahale Mountains National Park are two of the world’s best places for chimpanzee encounters, while the vast flood plains of Katavi National Park offer an almost primeval safari experience.

Unless you charter a plane as part of a tour, you’ll need plenty of time and patience to travel here. But for that certain sort of traveller, Tanzania’s west is Tanzania’s best.

Explore Western Tanzania

  • Katavi National Park

    Katavi National Park, 35km southwest of Mpanda, is Tanzania’s third-largest national park (together with two contiguous game reserves the conservation…

  • M

    Mahale Mountains National Park

    It’s difficult to imagine a more idyllic combination: clear, blue waters and white-sand beaches backed by lushly forested mountains soaring straight out…

  • G

    Gombe National Park

    With an area of only 56 sq km, this is Tanzania’s smallest national park, but its famous primate inhabitants and its connection to Jane Goodall have given…

  • L

    Livingstone’s Tembe

    This deep-maroon-coloured, flat-roofed Arabic-style home, built in 1857, is the main attraction in these parts. It was Livingstone’s residence for part of…

  • L

    Livingstone Memorial Museum

    The site where the immortal words, ‘Dr Livingstone, I presume?’ were uttered by Stanley on meeting Livingstone in 1871 is commemorated by a stark grey…

  • J

    Jakobsen’s (Mwamahunga) Beach

    Jakobsen's is actually two tiny, beautiful sandy coves below a wooded hillside. The overall setting is idyllic, especially if you visit during the week…

  • K

    Katonga

    This large and colourful fishing village is quite a spectacle when the 200-plus wooden boats pull in with their catch. During the darkest half of the moon…

  • P

    Port

    Many people find Ujiji’s beach and small dhow port a charming step back into centuries past. They don't use power tools to build the boats, so the…

  • K

    Kibirizi

    There are many fishermen at Kibirizi, 2km north of town by the oil depots. The early-afternoon loading of the lake taxis is impressive in a noisy,…

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Western Tanzania.

  • See

    Katavi National Park

    Katavi National Park, 35km southwest of Mpanda, is Tanzania’s third-largest national park (together with two contiguous game reserves the conservation…

  • See

    Mahale Mountains National Park

    It’s difficult to imagine a more idyllic combination: clear, blue waters and white-sand beaches backed by lushly forested mountains soaring straight out…

  • See

    Gombe National Park

    With an area of only 56 sq km, this is Tanzania’s smallest national park, but its famous primate inhabitants and its connection to Jane Goodall have given…

  • See

    Livingstone’s Tembe

    This deep-maroon-coloured, flat-roofed Arabic-style home, built in 1857, is the main attraction in these parts. It was Livingstone’s residence for part of…

  • See

    Livingstone Memorial Museum

    The site where the immortal words, ‘Dr Livingstone, I presume?’ were uttered by Stanley on meeting Livingstone in 1871 is commemorated by a stark grey…

  • See

    Jakobsen’s (Mwamahunga) Beach

    Jakobsen's is actually two tiny, beautiful sandy coves below a wooded hillside. The overall setting is idyllic, especially if you visit during the week…

  • See

    Katonga

    This large and colourful fishing village is quite a spectacle when the 200-plus wooden boats pull in with their catch. During the darkest half of the moon…

  • See

    Port

    Many people find Ujiji’s beach and small dhow port a charming step back into centuries past. They don't use power tools to build the boats, so the…

  • See

    Kibirizi

    There are many fishermen at Kibirizi, 2km north of town by the oil depots. The early-afternoon loading of the lake taxis is impressive in a noisy,…

Guidebooks

Learn more about Western Tanzania

Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.