As the road doubles back beside a small mountain stream there are brief but impressive glimpses of two iconic peaks. At over 6000m a piece, Engels (6510m) and Karl Marx (6723m) appear to pierce the sky above a corrugated ridge of mountains in the middle distance. The drive into a cleft valley frames more views of Marx, but for a further glimpse of the glaciers of Engels, it's worth casting an eye in the rear-view mirror.