Around 10km from Langar, on a promontory fortified for at least 2300 years, these minimal castle ruins are signposted off the main Wakhan road. A path of sorts leads through fields and across streams towards this panoramic viewpoint. As one of the last (or first) views of the mighty Pyanj River, the constant companion of a journey through the Wakhan Valley, it is worth the 20-minute walk from the road to reach here.