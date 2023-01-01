Close to Yamchun, on an obvious salt-bleached patch of mountainside directly behind the hamlet of Vrang (Вранг), is a five-level stone monument claimed to be an ancient Buddhist stupa. It is heavily eroded and no longer bears much resemblance to its original shape but it at least offers a leg stretch. Far harder to reach are the dozens of hermit caves in the crumbling cliff-face across the chasm from the stupa.

From the green, unusually big (if poorly stocked) Vakhon shop, a path leads 200m north and is then continued via a watercourse past an attractive garden. The stupa is directly above but the path doubles-back to reach it.