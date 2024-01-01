Abrashim Qala

Tajikistan

At Zong, 5km west of Langar, this fortress was built to guard a branch of the Silk Road from Chinese and Afghan invaders. The fortress ruins, while not much in themselves, offer perhaps the most scenic views of the whole Wakhan Valley. From Mauluda Barieva's homestay, signed near Zong's western edge, the ruins are a steep one-hour hike straight up (half an hour back).

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Yamchun Fortress in Tajikistan's Wakhan Corridor.

    Yamchun Fort

    21.36 MILES

    This 12th-century fort is the most impressive of the Wakhan Valley's many tumbledown castle ruins, complete with multiple walls and round watchtowers. The…

  • Langar Petroglyphs

    Langar Petroglyphs

    2.28 MILES

    Rock faces on the steep slopes above Langar are inscribed with over 6000 ancient petroglyphs. Climbing to see them is hard work in the high altitude and…

  • Wakhan House Museum

    Wakhan House Museum

    18.18 MILES

    Some 500m off the main road in Yamg (Ямг) is the reconstructed house museum of Sufi mystic, astronomer and musician Mubarak Kadam Wakhani (1843–1903). One…

  • Shoh Kambari Oftab Mazar

    Shoh Kambari Oftab Mazar

    2.49 MILES

    By the bridge, across the main road from the village jamoat khana (prayer house; easily recognisable by its colourful murals decorating the window frames)…

  • Peak Vista

    Peak Vista

    27.7 MILES

    As the road doubles back beside a small mountain stream there are brief but impressive glimpses of two iconic peaks. At over 6000m a piece, Engels (6510m)…

  • Ratm Ruins

    Ratm Ruins

    3.85 MILES

    Around 10km from Langar, on a promontory fortified for at least 2300 years, these minimal castle ruins are signposted off the main Wakhan road. A path of…

  • Qala-e Panja

    Qala-e Panja

    4.34 MILES

    The ruined Afghan citadel of Qala-e Panja, once the largest settlement in the Wakhan, is visible across the Pyanj River from near Zugband, some 10km west…

  • Buddhist Stupa

    Buddhist Stupa

    14.78 MILES

    Close to Yamchun, on an obvious salt-bleached patch of mountainside directly behind the hamlet of Vrang (Вранг), is a five-level stone monument claimed to…

