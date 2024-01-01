Canyon Viewpoint

The Pamir Highway

LoginSave

This impressive canyon can be glimpsed from the roadside but it's best getting out of the vehicle to appreciate it properly. A 30-second walk from the signboard for Shokhirizm village leads towards a perch, high above the river gorge into which the road later burrows. It's a vista akin to the Grand Canyon that demands to be photographed.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Yamchun Fortress in Tajikistan's Wakhan Corridor.

    Yamchun Fort

    22.14 MILES

    This 12th-century fort is the most impressive of the Wakhan Valley's many tumbledown castle ruins, complete with multiple walls and round watchtowers. The…

  • Pamir Botanical Gardens

    Pamir Botanical Gardens

    28.31 MILES

    At the entrance to the Shokh Dara Valley, 5km east of town, this arboretum encompasses a couple of hundred hectares of parkland and is claimed to be the…

  • Wakhan House Museum

    Wakhan House Museum

    23.98 MILES

    Some 500m off the main road in Yamg (Ямг) is the reconstructed house museum of Sufi mystic, astronomer and musician Mubarak Kadam Wakhani (1843–1903). One…

  • Ancient Shrine

    Ancient Shrine

    21.84 MILES

    Set within a traditional walled enclosure and now protected within an octagonal cover added in the 1990s, this is one of several authentic ancient Ismaili…

  • Durum-Kul Viewpoint

    Durum-Kul Viewpoint

    7.09 MILES

    In the village of Sezhd (Km71), a tough, easily missed 4WD track spirals up and over a dusty ridge finally petering out after 6km in the green, very…

  • Peak Vista

    Peak Vista

    24.81 MILES

    As the road doubles back beside a small mountain stream there are brief but impressive glimpses of two iconic peaks. At over 6000m a piece, Engels (6510m)…

  • First Truck Monument

    First Truck Monument

    29.07 MILES

    A 1928 truck on a plinth just below the hydroelectric dam at the eastern end of Lenin, commemorates the opening of the Pamir Hwy to Osh after over 20…

  • Red Fort

    Red Fort

    9.88 MILES

    The minimal ruins of this old 'red fort' has lent its name to the valley's main town. The town has a small bazaar and a fine location at the base of a…

View more attractions

Nearby The Pamir Highway attractions

1. Durum-Kul Viewpoint

7.09 MILES

In the village of Sezhd (Km71), a tough, easily missed 4WD track spirals up and over a dusty ridge finally petering out after 6km in the green, very…

2. Red Fort

9.88 MILES

The minimal ruins of this old 'red fort' has lent its name to the valley's main town. The town has a small bazaar and a fine location at the base of a…

3. Shashbuvad Fort

20.14 MILES

This 8th-century Shashbuvad Fort is easily missed as it resembles an unfinished local house but it makes a necessary leg-stretch on this long and rough…

4. Ancient Shrine

21.84 MILES

Set within a traditional walled enclosure and now protected within an octagonal cover added in the 1990s, this is one of several authentic ancient Ismaili…

5. Yamchun Fort

22.14 MILES

This 12th-century fort is the most impressive of the Wakhan Valley's many tumbledown castle ruins, complete with multiple walls and round watchtowers. The…

6. Wakhan House Museum

23.98 MILES

Some 500m off the main road in Yamg (Ямг) is the reconstructed house museum of Sufi mystic, astronomer and musician Mubarak Kadam Wakhani (1843–1903). One…

7. Peak Vista

24.81 MILES

As the road doubles back beside a small mountain stream there are brief but impressive glimpses of two iconic peaks. At over 6000m a piece, Engels (6510m)…

8. Buddhist Stupa

25.63 MILES

Close to Yamchun, on an obvious salt-bleached patch of mountainside directly behind the hamlet of Vrang (Вранг), is a five-level stone monument claimed to…