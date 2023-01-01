Ancient Shrine

Set within a traditional walled enclosure and now protected within an octagonal cover added in the 1990s, this is one of several authentic ancient Ismaili shrines in the Shokh Dara Valley. It's possible to enter the enclosure with its ibex horn decorations and covered tomb, although discretion is required as locals still come to pay their respects here.

From just 1km after the shrine, a 4km 4WD track leads from the main road along hairpin bends to Tusiyon, whose high pastures are set in a wide rocky amphitheatre. Water is abundant here and channelled through the village and around the fields with some ingenuity.