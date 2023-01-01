Regional Museum

This fascinating Soviet-style old-school museum exhibits crampons and the first Russian piano to arrive in Badakhshan (10 Russian soldiers spent two months carrying it over the mountains from Osh in 1913) along with portraits of Stalin and the basket of a collective farm's star potato-picker. The dilapidated collection is in need of a good dust but that rather adds to the charm.

The museum is set well back from the road in a neoclassical building with pillars. It sits almost by the Central Park but is numbered as part of Lenin. It's referred to locally as the old theatre building; the collection is on the second floor.