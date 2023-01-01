Pamir Botanical Gardens

At the entrance to the Shokh Dara Valley, 5km east of town, this arboretum encompasses a couple of hundred hectares of parkland and is claimed to be the world’s second-highest botanical garden. In addition to the mature trees, there is a fine collection of regionally occurring plants but the stock is somewhat overgrown as if nature, in an effort to make the most of the short spring, has outrun the gardeners. A perfect place for a picnic nonetheless.

Most three-route minivans go as far as the lower gate from which it's a half-hour climb to the garden's second gate. It's better to go by taxi (12TJS) and conserve energies for wandering through the gardens instead. The garden, formed in Soviet times, affords excellent views over Khorog.