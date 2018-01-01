Sun Moon Lake Cruise with Taipei Bullet Train Private Tour

Prepare for a scenic day tour to Sun Moon Lake, known throughout Taiwan for its enchanting beauty – no matter the season or time of day. Divided by a island, the alpine lake was named for the round and crescent shapes of its unique landscape where hills and mountains reflect in the crystalline water. Your private guide will meet you in your hotel lobby and transfer you by private car to the Taipei main train station. Board the high-speed rail bullet train, accompanied by your guide to Taichung -- about an hour away -- where you’ll disembark for a 39-mile (64-km) drive by private car to Sun Moon Lake. During the 1.5-hour ride, absorb the spectacular hilllside scenery as you listen to commentary about the region and its aboriginal inhabitants from your informative guide. Learn how Sun Moon Lake and its surrounding countryside were designated one of thirteen National Scenic Areas in Taiwan. Upon arrival, embark on a 1.5-hour private motorboat cruise on beautiful Sun Moon Lake, stopping at several cultural spots along the way. Relax and be mesmerized by the sparkling water of the gorgeous lake, nestled in the verdant countryside. Keep an eye out for an abundance of birdlife such as the little egret, common kingfisher, black-crowned night heron, crested serpent eagle and more!Visit the Ida Thao Village representing the Thao tribe, one of the aboriginal tribes in Taiwan. Learn about the Thao people, who settled in the Tannan, Dili and Shuanglong Villages in the Xinyi Township. After a stop at Hsuan-Kuang Temple, meet local aboriginal people at the Ida Thao Village. Dine on aboriginal-flavored dishes for lunch at Ma-Gai-Dan restaurant, and spend your afternoon enjoying a private guided tour of the nine-tiered Tse-En Pagoda – situated at the highest altitude in the Sun Moon Lake area – and Wenwu Temple, located on the lake’s north shore.In the early afternoon, your guide will take you by private car back to Taichung’s high speed rail train station for your return trip to Taipei. When you arrive in Taipei around 6pm, you will be transferred by private car to your hotel in Taipei.