Today the name Taichung (台中; Táizhōng) tends, among locals anyway, to conjure up visions of great weather. Taipei and Taichung may have similar average temperatures but Taichung is much drier, receiving around 1700mm of rain a year compared with Taipei’s 2170mm.
Taichung is a transport hub of western Taiwan and you are likely to stop over or even spend a night or two here, especially if you plan to head inland. The city centre has several attractions and it's a good base to make side trips to the outer area, which has a lot more to offer.
Sun Moon Lake Cruise with Taipei Bullet Train Private Tour
Prepare for a scenic day tour to Sun Moon Lake, known throughout Taiwan for its enchanting beauty – no matter the season or time of day. Divided by a island, the alpine lake was named for the round and crescent shapes of its unique landscape where hills and mountains reflect in the crystalline water. Your private guide will meet you in your hotel lobby and transfer you by private car to the Taipei main train station. Board the high-speed rail bullet train, accompanied by your guide to Taichung -- about an hour away -- where you’ll disembark for a 39-mile (64-km) drive by private car to Sun Moon Lake. During the 1.5-hour ride, absorb the spectacular hilllside scenery as you listen to commentary about the region and its aboriginal inhabitants from your informative guide. Learn how Sun Moon Lake and its surrounding countryside were designated one of thirteen National Scenic Areas in Taiwan. Upon arrival, embark on a 1.5-hour private motorboat cruise on beautiful Sun Moon Lake, stopping at several cultural spots along the way. Relax and be mesmerized by the sparkling water of the gorgeous lake, nestled in the verdant countryside. Keep an eye out for an abundance of birdlife such as the little egret, common kingfisher, black-crowned night heron, crested serpent eagle and more!Visit the Ida Thao Village representing the Thao tribe, one of the aboriginal tribes in Taiwan. Learn about the Thao people, who settled in the Tannan, Dili and Shuanglong Villages in the Xinyi Township. After a stop at Hsuan-Kuang Temple, meet local aboriginal people at the Ida Thao Village. Dine on aboriginal-flavored dishes for lunch at Ma-Gai-Dan restaurant, and spend your afternoon enjoying a private guided tour of the nine-tiered Tse-En Pagoda – situated at the highest altitude in the Sun Moon Lake area – and Wenwu Temple, located on the lake’s north shore.In the early afternoon, your guide will take you by private car back to Taichung’s high speed rail train station for your return trip to Taipei. When you arrive in Taipei around 6pm, you will be transferred by private car to your hotel in Taipei.
Nantou Walking On Sky Ladder Day Tour from Taichung
You will be picked up at your hotel in Taichung City or Taichung Station (TRA or HSR) at 9am and proceed to Nantou for this exciting full-day tour.In order to make tourists easier to reach Taiji Canyon, Taiwanese government built a sky ladder suspension bridge, Zhushan Sky Ladder, on 2 precipices crossing a river. Zhushan Sky Ladder used to be one of the only 2 suspension bridges with ladder in the world. The length is 136 meters with 208 steps and the difference of height is around 20 meters.From the entrance to Taiji Canyon, you walk through bamboo forest, climb thousands stairs, crouch through hole in the rock, cross Earth God Temple, and you will reach Green Dragon Waterfall. The water from the waterfall flows across Taiji Canyon. There are many waterfalls on the giant rock along the canyon. One of these looks really like a human face, with eyebrows, nose, cheek, and even with tears. When the tour ends, you will be transferred back to your hotel in Taichung City or Taichung Main Station.Attractions you will visit: Taiji Canyon Zhushan Sky Ladder Earth God Temple Green Dragon Waterfall Come to Nantou to get back to nature, and leave feeling rejuvenated!
3 Days Sun Moon Lake and Alishan National Scenic Area Tour
In 3 days , Danis bus tour will take you to Taiwan's most scenic places. We are going to visit Sun Moon lake , Chunghua Lukang Historic Area and Alishan National Scenic Area . You can take sightseeing boat to see the Sun Moon lake and take a Alishan mountain train to have fun in Alishan . Itinerary : Day 1 Taipei - Sun Moon lake - Taichung Pick up customers from their hotel in Taipei city around 8:00-9:00 am . Driving 2.5 hours to Sun Moon Lake . Taking sightseeing boat in Sun moon lake . Arrive at hotel in Taichung around 4-5:00 pm . Hotel: FUSHIN HOTEL Taichung or Taichung Maison de Chine or Taichung Inhouse hotel. Day 2 Taichung - Lukang - Chiayi (B ) After pick up from hotel around 8:30 am , we are going to Lukang Historic Area and Bagua Mountain Dafo Scenic Area. Then have lunch (own expense) in Bagua Mountain Dafo Scenic Area.. Driving 1 hour to Chiayi city .We are arriving hotel around 4:00-5:00 pm . Hotel: Tsun Huang Hotel or Hotel Royal Chiayi or other similar hotel if the Tsun Huang Hotel or Hotel Royal Chiayi are fully booked . Day 3 Chiayi - Alishan Scenic area - Taipei ( B)After having breakfast in hotel , we are going to Aslishan around 8:00 am .Driving 2 hours to Alishan National Scenic Area . Visiting tour attractions in Alishan such as Three of Generation of wood , Sisters Lakes . And experience Alishan train . Leaving Alishan around 2:00 pm -2:30 pm then our tour guide drives 4-5 hours to Taipei city .
8 Days Taiwan 5 Stars Hotel Excursion
Sat. Pick up from Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport to Hotel.Taste Taiwan exotic desert in night market by own self, and shop around in department store. Sun. Pick up from Hotel about 3.5 hours’ drive and it takes 2 hours to Visit Sun Moon Lake（Wen Wu Temple, Ita Thao , Holy Monk Shrine） Sightseeing by Boat 30 mins~ Puli Town（Puli Brewery）Stay overnight in Taichung. Mon. Pick up from Hotel about 3.5 hours’ drive to YUYUPAS Tribe and spend 1 hour in YUYUPAS Tribe. Stay in Alishan National Park ( Three Generations woods~ Sisters Lakes… about 2 hours ) and drive from Chaiyi to Hotel about 2.5 hours. Tue. Pick up from Hotel & Visit Hinoki Museum (60mins) driving 2 hours from Kaohsiung to Fo Guang Shan Buddha Memorial Center (60 mins), Love River (20 mins), Liu Ho Night Market (60 mins), Stay overnight in Kaohsiung. Wed. Pick up from Hotel about 2 hours’ drive and visit Kenting National Park (60 mins) Eluanbi Lighthouse (30 mins) and spend 3 hours driving from Taitung to Hotel. Thur. Drive our clients from Hotel to Water Running Up Prodigy, Stay in Water Running Up Prodigy (30mins),East Coast National Scenic Area(pass by), Sansiantai (60mins) ~Caves of the Eight Immortals(60mins) and drive to Hotel. Fri. Pick up from Hotel and visit Taroko Gorge National Park（Eternal Spring Shrine(15mins), Swallow Grotto(30mins), Tunnel of Nine Turns(30mins), Marble Bridge(Pass by), Tiansiang Lodge(Pass by), Marble Exhibition Center(30mins), drive through Suao Hualien highway and back to Taipei Hotel about 4 hours’ drive. Sat. Pick up from Hotel to Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport.
iBike Tour: City Biking and Visiting in Taichung
At 8:30am, you will meet your tour guide at Maple Valley Park iBike Station. Riding along the roads of the city in a slower pace, and enjoying sunshine and healthy exercise while discovering a new city. This tour starts from the modern side of the city and then slowly move to the historical side of it, so you will see everything that you need to see to proudly tell the others that you have been to Taichung.You will be visiting or passing by below major attractions in the city: Maple Valley Park National Taichung Theater (Taichung Metropolitan Opera House) Calligraphy Greenway National Taiwan Museum of Fine Arts Natural Way Six Arts Cultural Center Old Taichung City Hall Old Taichung Railway Station There are convenient stores everywhere on the way, so no need to carry a lot of food or water supplies with you. Just come and enjoy and to have most fun out of this wonderful biking experience. Before end of bike tour, you will receive a complimentary cup of famous Taiwan bubble tea from the its original birth place.
Biking around Sun Moon Lake day tour
At 7:30AM, you will be greeted by your tour guide at Taiwan High Speed Rail Taichung Station or any pre-agreed point in Taichung. We will then take the car and depart for Sun Moon Lake, and upon arriving you will be helped to get a nice bicycle so you can enjoy the day of riding with comfort. Riding along the bike paths in a slower pace and enjoying astonishing views while getting healthy exercise and discovering this beautiful place of Taiwan.You will be visiting or passing by below major attractions around Sun Moon Lake Sun Moon Lake Siang Shan Bikeway Moon Lake Bikeway ShueiShe Wharf Yidashao Pier Wen Wu Temple Xuanzhuang Temple Xiangshan Visitor Center Sun Moon Lake Peacock Garden Sun Moon Lake Butterfly Garden You will stop for lunch break according to the weather condition and ride of the day, and there are restaurants with aboriginal cuisines, Taiwanese dishes, or pizza places on the way, so no need to worry about meals at all. Just come and have most fun out of this wonderful biking experience. In the end of bike tour, you will receive a complimentary gift of famous Yuchi black tea.<<this tour may require some physical strength of riding up-hills and down-hills, so a proficiency of biking experience may be required before considering booking>>