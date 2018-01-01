3 Days Sun Moon Lake and Alishan National Scenic Area Tour

In 3 days , Danis bus tour will take you to Taiwan's most scenic places. We are going to visit Sun Moon lake , Chunghua Lukang Historic Area and Alishan National Scenic Area . You can take sightseeing boat to see the Sun Moon lake and take a Alishan mountain train to have fun in Alishan . Itinerary : Day 1 Taipei - Sun Moon lake - Taichung Pick up customers from their hotel in Taipei city around 8:00-9:00 am . Driving 2.5 hours to Sun Moon Lake . Taking sightseeing boat in Sun moon lake . Arrive at hotel in Taichung around 4-5:00 pm . Hotel: FUSHIN HOTEL Taichung or Taichung Maison de Chine or Taichung Inhouse hotel. Day 2 Taichung - Lukang - Chiayi (B ) After pick up from hotel around 8:30 am , we are going to Lukang Historic Area and Bagua Mountain Dafo Scenic Area. Then have lunch (own expense) in Bagua Mountain Dafo Scenic Area.. Driving 1 hour to Chiayi city .We are arriving hotel around 4:00-5:00 pm . Hotel: Tsun Huang Hotel or Hotel Royal Chiayi or other similar hotel if the Tsun Huang Hotel or Hotel Royal Chiayi are fully booked . Day 3 Chiayi - Alishan Scenic area - Taipei ( B)After having breakfast in hotel , we are going to Aslishan around 8:00 am .Driving 2 hours to Alishan National Scenic Area . Visiting tour attractions in Alishan such as Three of Generation of wood , Sisters Lakes . And experience Alishan train . Leaving Alishan around 2:00 pm -2:30 pm then our tour guide drives 4-5 hours to Taipei city .