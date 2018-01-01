Welcome to Chiayi

While Chiayi (嘉義; Jiāyì) is not part of the Alishan National Scenic Area, almost every traveller will have to pass through here on the way there. The narrow-gauge train to Alishan leaves from Chiayi train station, as do buses and taxis. There are a few sights worth checking out in and around Chiayi, so plan to spend a day or so before moving on.

Read More

Central Chiayi is small enough to walk across in 30 minutes.

Read Less

Top experiences in Chiayi

Amazing hotels and hostels

We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.

or skip this step and see all hotels & hostels

Travel guides

Starting at $36.39

Image for

Chiayi activities

$430 Multi-day & Extended Tours

3 Days Sun Moon Lake and Alishan National Scenic Area Tour

In 3  days , Danis bus tour   will take you to Taiwan's most scenic places. We are going to visit Sun Moon lake ,    Chunghua Lukang Historic Area  and Alishan National Scenic Area . You can take sightseeing boat to see the Sun Moon lake and take a Alishan mountain train to have fun in Alishan .  Itinerary  :   Day 1   Taipei - Sun Moon lake - Taichung  Pick up customers from their hotel in Taipei city around 8:00-9:00 am . Driving 2.5 hours to Sun Moon Lake  . Taking sightseeing boat in Sun moon lake . Arrive at hotel in Taichung around   4-5:00 pm . Hotel: FUSHIN HOTEL Taichung or Taichung Maison de Chine or Taichung Inhouse hotel. Day 2  Taichung - Lukang - Chiayi (B )  After pick up from hotel around 8:30 am  ,  we are going  to Lukang Historic Area and  Bagua Mountain Dafo Scenic Area.    Then have lunch (own expense) in  Bagua Mountain Dafo Scenic Area.. Driving 1 hour to Chiayi city .We are arriving hotel around 4:00-5:00 pm .  Hotel: Tsun Huang Hotel or Hotel Royal Chiayi or other similar hotel if the Tsun Huang Hotel or Hotel Royal Chiayi  are fully booked .  Day 3  Chiayi - Alishan Scenic area  - Taipei  ( B)After having breakfast in hotel , we are going to Aslishan around 8:00 am .Driving 2 hours to  Alishan National Scenic Area . Visiting tour  attractions in Alishan such as  Three of Generation of wood ,  Sisters Lakes . And  experience Alishan train . Leaving Alishan around 2:00 pm -2:30 pm then our tour guide drives    4-5 hours to Taipei city .   
See More Activities