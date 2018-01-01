Welcome to Matsu

Look no further than this archipelago of 18 islands off the coast of mainland China's Fujian province if you’re seeking the off-the-beaten-path Taiwan. Like Kinmen, Matsu (馬祖; Mǎzǔ; Matzu) retains much of its feel as a perpetual military outpost. The Matsu vibe is a bit more martial, however, and half the people you run into here are in uniform. Be prepared to scurry down tunnels and, emerging into the light of day, enjoy a superb ocean lookout with a real 80mm anti-aircraft cannon at your side.

