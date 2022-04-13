The stars of the southwest coast are Tainan and Kaohsiung. Tainan offers elegant manifestations of a long and varied history, from brooding temples through canalside cafes to art deco. Kaohsiung is a hub of modern southern sophistication, with its exciting culinary landscape and a vibrant art-and-music scene; it's a city of intense blue skies where the sea and a riveting industrial past are never far away.

Not far from Tainan, Togo village in Houbi exemplifies the partnership between grass-roots and intellectual Taiwan, while the footsteps of German missionaries can be retraced in Jingliao village.

The southwest coast also lays claim to a beautiful national park that is habitat for the endangered black-faced spoonbill. It's a land of possibilities, some as different as fire and water, which, miraculously, in the mud hot springs of Guanziling, can coexist.