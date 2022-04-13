©Keitma/Shutterstock

Taiwan's Southwest Coast

The stars of the southwest coast are Tainan and Kaohsiung. Tainan offers elegant manifestations of a long and varied history, from brooding temples through canalside cafes to art deco. Kaohsiung is a hub of modern southern sophistication, with its exciting culinary landscape and a vibrant art-and-music scene; it's a city of intense blue skies where the sea and a riveting industrial past are never far away.

Not far from Tainan, Togo village in Houbi exemplifies the partnership between grass-roots and intellectual Taiwan, while the footsteps of German missionaries can be retraced in Jingliao village.

The southwest coast also lays claim to a beautiful national park that is habitat for the endangered black-faced spoonbill. It's a land of possibilities, some as different as fire and water, which, miraculously, in the mud hot springs of Guanziling, can coexist.

Explore Taiwan's Southwest Coast

  • M

    Museum 50

    A true hidden gem, this private museum has a small but exceptional collection of sculpture and antiques by mid-19th- to 20th-century Japanese artists who…

  • Grand Mazu Temple

    This lively temple once served as the palace of Ning Jin, the last king of the Ming dynasty. If you wish to confirm visually that a king's status is lower…

  • T

    Tianliao Stone Temple

    Tianliao Stone Temple is a fantastical, Gaudi-esque interpretation of a Taoist temple by Southeast Asian migrant workers. The 500 men had been hired to…

  • N

    Neiwei Flea Market

    This sprawling flea market in Neiwei may possibly offer one of the most authentic and fabulous experiences of Taiwan. You'll find everything under the sun…

  • Cijin Island

    This narrow island that acts as a buffer to the harbour and extends down the city coastline makes for a lovely day trip from the mainland. The main…

  • Pier-2 Art Center

    An attractive sprawl of old warehouses by the port is separated by tree-lined boulevards, and hosts shops, galleries and cafes. It's a wonderful place to…

  • Cijin Tianhou Temple

    One of Kaohsiung's few temples that made the national protected relics list is also its oldest Mazu temple. Cijin Tianhou Temple was constructed in 1673…

  • A

    Alien Art Centre

    A remarkable museum in a unique location. From the '50s to the '70s this white building was a hostel for young men departing for compulsory military…

  • C

    City God Temple

    When you enter the temple, look up for the two large abacuses used to calculate whether you have done more good than bad in life; check out the most…

