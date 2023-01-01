Yellow Butterfly Valley

Late spring and summer are the best time to visit the valley. Over 100 butterfly species can be found here, and the chances of having a dozen species flittering about you at any moment are high. In late July you may see half a million individuals within a couple of hectares of open riverbed and the surrounding forest.

The flighty, midsized yellow emigrant butterfly (Catopsilia pomona) is the most commonly seen species. It breeds in spring and explodes in numbers in summer. Around July it is common to see swarms of yellows crossing Hwy 10 as they disperse to richer pastures.

The valley is 7km northeast of downtown Meinong. Head north from Minzu Rd and follow the English signs to the valley.