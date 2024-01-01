Meinong Hakka Culture Museum

Southern Taiwan

Using videos and displays of tools used by the Hakka, this museum helps you to understand the Hakka's migration from mainland China to Taiwan, and how they made a living. There's a small section on the upper floor devoted to artists and musicians of Hakka descent such as singer-songwriter Lin Sheng-xiang (林生祥).

Nearby Southern Taiwan attractions

1. East Gate

1.18 MILES

Meinong's (heavily restored) 18th-century East Gate was one of many structures built for defence against invaders and wild beasts.

2. Earth God Shrine

1.21 MILES

The earliest of Meinong's 400 Earth God shrines was raised in the Qing dynasty and takes the shape of a Chinese burial mound, unlike newer shrines that…

3. Old Meinong Police Station

1.29 MILES

This handsome western-style building (1933) across from the old bridge used to be Meinong's political and financial centre. It's now run by Meinong Hakka…

4. Meinong Old Bridge

1.29 MILES

A delicious old bridge (c1930) straddling Meinong River that has retained many of its original structures, including two monkeys carved out of stone.

5. Yong'an Road

1.41 MILES

This was the first street in Meinong, and some of the oldest family residences can still be found in the narrow back alleys.

6. Minongzhuang Oblation Furnace

1.62 MILES

The written word enjoyed such a sacred position in the world of the ancients that they built furnaces just for disposing of written paper. They're called …

7. Guangshan Temple

1.98 MILES

This showpiece of a southern temple, complete with beautiful swallowtail roof, was constructed by Gu A-jhen and 12 other local worthies in 1918. If you…

8. Yellow Butterfly Valley

4.18 MILES

Late spring and summer are the best time to visit the valley. Over 100 butterfly species can be found here, and the chances of having a dozen species…