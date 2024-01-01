Using videos and displays of tools used by the Hakka, this museum helps you to understand the Hakka's migration from mainland China to Taiwan, and how they made a living. There's a small section on the upper floor devoted to artists and musicians of Hakka descent such as singer-songwriter Lin Sheng-xiang (林生祥).
Meinong Hakka Culture Museum
Southern Taiwan
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
24.11 MILES
A true hidden gem, this private museum has a small but exceptional collection of sculpture and antiques by mid-19th- to 20th-century Japanese artists who…
23.45 MILES
This lively temple once served as the palace of Ning Jin, the last king of the Ming dynasty. If you wish to confirm visually that a king's status is lower…
11.81 MILES
Tianliao Stone Temple is a fantastical, Gaudi-esque interpretation of a Taoist temple by Southeast Asian migrant workers. The 500 men had been hired to…
24.72 MILES
This sprawling flea market in Neiwei may possibly offer one of the most authentic and fabulous experiences of Taiwan. You'll find everything under the sun…
27.6 MILES
This narrow island that acts as a buffer to the harbour and extends down the city coastline makes for a lovely day trip from the mainland. The main…
26.69 MILES
An attractive sprawl of old warehouses by the port is separated by tree-lined boulevards, and hosts shops, galleries and cafes. It's a wonderful place to…
27.57 MILES
One of Kaohsiung's few temples that made the national protected relics list is also its oldest Mazu temple. Cijin Tianhou Temple was constructed in 1673…
26.43 MILES
A remarkable museum in a unique location. From the '50s to the '70s this white building was a hostel for young men departing for compulsory military…
Nearby Southern Taiwan attractions
1.18 MILES
Meinong's (heavily restored) 18th-century East Gate was one of many structures built for defence against invaders and wild beasts.
1.21 MILES
The earliest of Meinong's 400 Earth God shrines was raised in the Qing dynasty and takes the shape of a Chinese burial mound, unlike newer shrines that…
1.29 MILES
This handsome western-style building (1933) across from the old bridge used to be Meinong's political and financial centre. It's now run by Meinong Hakka…
1.29 MILES
A delicious old bridge (c1930) straddling Meinong River that has retained many of its original structures, including two monkeys carved out of stone.
1.41 MILES
This was the first street in Meinong, and some of the oldest family residences can still be found in the narrow back alleys.
6. Minongzhuang Oblation Furnace
1.62 MILES
The written word enjoyed such a sacred position in the world of the ancients that they built furnaces just for disposing of written paper. They're called …
1.98 MILES
This showpiece of a southern temple, complete with beautiful swallowtail roof, was constructed by Gu A-jhen and 12 other local worthies in 1918. If you…
4.18 MILES
Late spring and summer are the best time to visit the valley. Over 100 butterfly species can be found here, and the chances of having a dozen species…