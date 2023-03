This showpiece of a southern temple, complete with beautiful swallowtail roof, was constructed by Gu A-jhen and 12 other local worthies in 1918. If you walk past the front halls to the back, you'll see the oldest hall built 100 years ago with four large characters in calligraphic script on its walls – 忠 (loyalty), 孝 (filial piety), 廉 (integrity) and 節 (perseverance).