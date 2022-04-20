Getty Images/Flickr RF

Pingtung County

Taiwan's poorest county has some of the country's best beaches, most fertile farmland, richest fish stocks and balmiest weather. Pingtung county (屏東; Píngdōng) also boasts one of the most exuberant festivals in Taiwan, the Burning of the Wang Yeh Boats, and there are outdoor pursuits aplenty – swimming, snorkelling and birding at Kenting National Park, and cycling along the quiet county roads that roll slowly past calming fields and foothills.

Explore Pingtung County

  • F

    Fu Wan Chocolate

    Cacao orchard, boutique, and hotel in one, Fu Wan makes fabulous, (mostly) tree-to-bar chocolate that's bagged multiple laurels at the International…

  • V

    Vase Rock

    One of Taiwan's most iconic landmarks, Vase Rock, close to the pier, is a 9m-tall block of coral-limestone with a large head and a tapering body. It's…

  • H

    Highway 24

    The last section of Hwy 24 is a gorgeous winding highway that leads you deep into the mountains. Not for the fainthearted, some parts of the road run…

  • C

    Choose Chius

    This is where Taiwan's first cacao grower, Mr Chiu, and his son run their restaurant and chocolate-making facility. They're the only Taiwanese chocolate…

  • S

    Sanlong Temple

    Located on a hillside 1.6km from the pier, the immense Sanlong Temple, aka 'Wang Yeh Temple', is Little Liuchiu's religious heart. The island's Wang Yeh…

  • D

    Donglong Temple

    A resplendent monument impossible to miss, Donglong is the centre of Wang Yeh worship in these parts. The original temple was built over a hundred years…

  • C

    Church of the Sacred Heart of Jesus

    If you manage to enter this Rukai Catholic church (c 1959) – it sometimes closes when there's no mass – you'll see some unusual religious art. Rukai…

  • K

    Kenting Forest Recreation Area

    Once an undersea coral reef, this forest area is now a quirky landscape of limestone caves, narrow canyons and cliff walls strangled with the roots of…

  • S

    Sheding Nature Park

    This well-protected expanse of scrubby hills and open grasslands is a favourite with picnickers, hiking families and ecotourists. A pathway runs through…

