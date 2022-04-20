Cacao orchard, boutique, and hotel in one, Fu Wan makes fabulous, (mostly) tree-to-bar chocolate that's bagged multiple laurels at the International…
Pingtung County
Taiwan's poorest county has some of the country's best beaches, most fertile farmland, richest fish stocks and balmiest weather. Pingtung county (屏東; Píngdōng) also boasts one of the most exuberant festivals in Taiwan, the Burning of the Wang Yeh Boats, and there are outdoor pursuits aplenty – swimming, snorkelling and birding at Kenting National Park, and cycling along the quiet county roads that roll slowly past calming fields and foothills.
Explore Pingtung County
- FFu Wan Chocolate
Cacao orchard, boutique, and hotel in one, Fu Wan makes fabulous, (mostly) tree-to-bar chocolate that's bagged multiple laurels at the International…
- VVase Rock
One of Taiwan's most iconic landmarks, Vase Rock, close to the pier, is a 9m-tall block of coral-limestone with a large head and a tapering body. It's…
- HHighway 24
The last section of Hwy 24 is a gorgeous winding highway that leads you deep into the mountains. Not for the fainthearted, some parts of the road run…
- CChoose Chius
This is where Taiwan's first cacao grower, Mr Chiu, and his son run their restaurant and chocolate-making facility. They're the only Taiwanese chocolate…
- SSanlong Temple
Located on a hillside 1.6km from the pier, the immense Sanlong Temple, aka 'Wang Yeh Temple', is Little Liuchiu's religious heart. The island's Wang Yeh…
- DDonglong Temple
A resplendent monument impossible to miss, Donglong is the centre of Wang Yeh worship in these parts. The original temple was built over a hundred years…
- CChurch of the Sacred Heart of Jesus
If you manage to enter this Rukai Catholic church (c 1959) – it sometimes closes when there's no mass – you'll see some unusual religious art. Rukai…
- KKenting Forest Recreation Area
Once an undersea coral reef, this forest area is now a quirky landscape of limestone caves, narrow canyons and cliff walls strangled with the roots of…
- SSheding Nature Park
This well-protected expanse of scrubby hills and open grasslands is a favourite with picnickers, hiking families and ecotourists. A pathway runs through…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Pingtung County.
