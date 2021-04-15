With its creaking suspension bridges, waterfall trails and old houses hugging the railway tracks, Shifen (十分; Shífēn) is easily the most charming stop along the Pingxi Branch Rail Line, and the most popular with visitors. It's the only place left in Taiwan where the trains trundle so close to the buildings, and the nostalgic scene seems to tug at people's heartstrings, no matter where they come from.

The town mushrooms in size each year for the Pingxi Sky Lantern Festival, but like in Pingxi town, tourists come in their droves to launch sky lanterns here all year round.