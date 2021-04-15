Jingtong

The village of Jingtong (菁桐; Jīngtóng) marks the end of the Pingxi Branch Rail Line, and it has one of the best-preserved traditional train stations in Taiwan. With nearby coal carts, abandoned buildings strangled by roots, Japanese-era wooden houses and the old pit entrance on the hill above the station, it's a fun place to explore and take pictures. There's also some great hiking in the area.

Explore Jingtong

0

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Jingtong.

  • Eat

    Jingtong Chongde Vegetarian

    Trains rumble right past the open door of this eatery run by a sweet old couple, a short stroll up the tracks from the station. Choose from vegetarian…