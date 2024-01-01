About 2km north of Nyon, this 18th-century mansion houses a branch of the Musée National Suisse covering Swiss history from 1730 to 1920. Or simply opt for a stroll through the château’s perfect French-style gardens with its potager (vegetable garden) and historical trail.
Château de Prangins
Lake Geneva & Vaud
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
29.17 MILES
This engaging museum celebrates the life and work of iconic London-born film star Charlie Chaplin. Split between the neoclassical Manoir de Ban – the…
13.69 MILES
When landing by plane, this lakeside fountain is your first dramatic glimpse of Geneva. The 140m-tall structure shoots up water with incredible force –…
28.74 MILES
Nestlé’s headquarters have been in Vevey since 1814, hence its presence in the form of this museum dedicated to nutrition and all things edible, past and…
14.55 MILES
Founded in 1954, the European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN), 8km west of Geneva, is a laboratory for research into particle physics. It…
21.84 MILES
Not just another aquarium, AQUATIS has caused quite a stir since opening in late 2017, giving Lausanne a striking new landmark with a spherical facade…
Conservatoire et Jardin Botaniques
12.49 MILES
Geneva's premier botanical park – renowned for its Botanical Conservatory – boasts over 12,000 species of plants from around the world, meticulously…
20.27 MILES
To be housed in a contemporary new home at Plateforme10 as of October 2019, the Fine Arts Museum showcases works by Swiss and foreign artists, ranging…
19.9 MILES
Musée Olympique is easily Lausanne’s most lavish museum and an essential stop for sports buffs (and kids). State-of-the-art installations recount the…
0.99 MILES
Nyon’s castle was started in the 12th century, modified 400 years later and now houses the town’s historical museum and a rare collection of fine…
1.03 MILES
In the foundations of what was a 1st-century basilica, the multimedia display of the Musée Romain lends insight into Nyon’s Roman beginnings as Colonia…
1.12 MILES
Since 1954, this nautically themed museum on the waterfront has documented the history of all things Lac Léman, or as most know it, Lake Geneva.
3.89 MILES
Slumbering in the shadow of a 14th-century castle and enclosed by walls, the Jardin des Cinq Sens is designed to be experienced through sight, touch,…
6.04 MILES
This is the former home of Jacques Necker, Louis XVI’s banker and minister of finance, before it was handed down to his daughter, Madame de Staël, after…
11.22 MILES
Built in 1434 and once home to the Dukes of Savoy, this turreted and ivy-clad castle was restored to its former glory in the late-19th century. It has a…
12.74 MILES
Home to the UN since 1966, the Palais des Nations was built between 1929 and 1936 to house the now-defunct League of Nations. Visits are by guided tour …