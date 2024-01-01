Château de Prangins

About 2km north of Nyon, this 18th-century mansion houses a branch of the Musée National Suisse covering Swiss history from 1730 to 1920. Or simply opt for a stroll through the château’s perfect French-style gardens with its potager (vegetable garden) and historical trail.

Nearby Lake Geneva & Vaud attractions

