Welcome to Montreux
Montreux's main draws include peaceful walks along a lakeshore blessed with 19th-century hotels, a mild microclimate, a hilltop Old Town, one of the world's premier jazz festivals, Friday-morning lakeside markets and a fabulous 13th-century fortress.
Rock-trivia buffs love the story of British hard rockers Deep Purple recording an album at the town's casino in 1971 and commemorating a fire that broke out during a Frank Zappa and the Mothers of Invention gig (also held at the casino). The pall of smoke cast over Lake Geneva inspired Deep Purple to pen their heavy-chorded classic, 'Smoke on the Water'.
Top experiences in Montreux
Amazing hotels and hostels
Montreux activities
Lavaux, Montreux, Chaplin’s World Steamboat Cruise from Geneva
Begin with a comfortable coach ride from Geneva and drive through the Vaud countryside, where you'll have a photo stop in Lausanne, the headquarters of the International Olympic Committee.Then continue to Vevey and discover Chaplin’s world: a site dedicated to Charlie Chaplin, the artist and man. Embark on an extraordinary adventure across time and through the magical world of cinema. Learn more about one of the most surprising artists of the 20th century through the sets of his greatest films at the Hollywood-style studio. Next, jump on an open trolley tour through the World Heritage Site of Lavaux. Also called 'the wine road,' this road is part of the famous grand tour of Switzerland: a vineyard region with terraces. You will have a break in the middle of the vines to taste some local products such as cheese, wine, or grape juice. Just before lunch (own expense), take a tour of Vevey city, Nestlé headquarters, and the covered market.In the afternoon, board an old steamer boat and cruise across scenic Lake Geneva. You will arrive to the Castle of Chillon, the most visited castle in Switzerland, from the 11th century. Chateau de Chillon has a beautiful location on a small island in the far western end of Lake Geneva between Montreux and Villeneuve. This romantic castle was long of strategic importance in controlling trade in the Lake Geneva region, and its dungeons inspired Lord Byron. Your last stop will be in Montreux, a glamorous tourist resort. Learn about all the great artists who have visited this place, such as Aretha Franklin, Ella Fitzgerald, BB King, Ray Charles, and more. The emblem of the city is the statue of Freddie Mercury, who lived several years in Montreux and recorded his last album with the group Queen in the Mountain Studio, which is in the Montreux Casino. You will have the chance to visit Queen’s old studio and wander through the streets full of fancy shops and landmarks of the famous jazz festival.After a full day of sightseeing, your tour will conclude with the ride back to Geneva.
Day Trip to Gruyères and Chocolate Factory
Departing from Geneva by comfortable coach in the morning, travel through the beautiful Swiss countryside to the village of Gruyères.On arrival your guide will take you to the traditional Maison Cailler chocolate factory. Here, enjoy some delicious chocolate samples while discovering the production process of this world-renowned treat. In the afternoon, enjoy free time for lunch in one of the restaurants in Gruyères (own expense) and wonder across the picturesque village of Gruyères. Soak up the enchanting atmosphere and admire the rolling hills and meadows as you descend the hills to Montreux, overlooking Lake Geneva (Lac Léman) and the towering Alps. From afar, enjoy a breathtaking view of the medieval Castle of Gruyères (Château de Gruyères).After this relaxing culinary tour, your coach will bring you back to Geneva, where your tour will end around 6.30pm.
Day Trip to Montreux and Château de Chillon
Begin with a comfortable coach ride from Geneva. Travel through the Vaud countryside, with a photo stop in Lausanne, the headquarters of the International Olympic Committee.Then continue to Corsier-sur-Vevey, and spend free time in the village around Chaplin’s World, a site dedicated to the artist Charlie Chaplin.Next, jump on an open trolley tour through the UNESCO-listed Lavaux. Also called the wine road, this route is part of the 'grand tour of Switzerland': a vineyard region with terraces. Break to taste some local products such as cheese, wine, or grape juice. Take a tour of Vevey, Nestlé headquarters, the covered market, and enjoy free time for lunch.In the afternoon, hop back aboard the open trolley and drive along the lake road from Vevey to the Château de Chillon, both known as the 'pearls of the lake.' Located in an extremely mild micro-climate, Montreux-Vevey features a several-mile promenade with palm trees and tropical flowers. Make a stop at the Château de Chillon to take some pictures.Your last stop will be in Montreux, a glamorous tourist resort. Learn about all the great artists who have visited this place, such as Aretha Franklin, Ella Fitzgerald, BB King, Ray Charles, and more. See the city's statue of Freddie Mercury, who was known to have said that 'If you want peace of soul, you should come to Montreux.' This artist, who lived several years in Montreux, recorded his last album with the group Queen in the Mountain Studio, which is in the Montreux Casino. Visit Queen’s old studio, and spend some free time wandering the streets filled with shopping spots and landmarks of the area's jazz festival.After eight hours, return to your original departure point.
Chillon Castle, Montreux Resort, and Lavaux Tour from Geneva
Begin with a comfortable coach from Geneva and head to Chaplin’s World: a site dedicated to Charlie Chaplin, the artist and man. Embark on an extraordinary adventure across time and through the magical world of cinema. Prepare to be moved by one of the most surprising artists of the 20th century through the sets of his greatest films at the Hollywood-style Studio. Next, ride along the World Heritage Site of Lavaux, also called 'the wine road': a vineyard region with terraces. Arrive at the castle of Chillon for a 1-hour visit. Located on a small island in the far western end of Lake Geneva between Montreux and Villeneuve, this romantic castle was of strategic importance in controlling trade in the Lake Geneva region, and its dungeons inspired Lord Byron. Your last stop will be in Montreux, a glamorous tourist resort. Learn about all the great artists who have visited this place, such as Aretha Franklin, Ella Fitzgerald, BB King, Ray Charles, and more. The emblem of the city is the statue of Freddie Mercury, who lived several years in Montreux and recorded his last album with Queen in the Mountain Studio, which is in the Casino. You will have the chance to visit Queen’s old studio and wander through the streets full of fancy shops and landmarks of the famous jazz festival.Your trip will conclude with transportation back to your original departure point.
Chillon Castle Day Tour from Lausanne
Meet your guide, as well as your group, at the predetermined meeting point at 9h30. From there, you will begin your departure from Lausanne. Discover wonderful views of Switzerland, the Alps mountains and Geneva lake.Drive through the Vaud countryside, you will have a photo stop to see the highlight of Lausanne, the Olympic committee which was created by the Baron Pierre de Coubertin in 1896.Then continue to Vevey, and discover Chapin’s world: a site dedicated to Charlie Chaplin, the artist and man. Embark on an extraordinary adventure across time and through the magical world of cinema. Prepare to be moved by one of the most surprising artists of the 20th century through the sets of his greatest films at our Hollywood-style Studio.Next, jump on our open trolley tour through the World heritage site of Lavaux, proctected by UNESCO, also called “the Wine road”: a vineyard region with terraces. You will have a break in the middle of the vines to taste some local products such as cheese, wine or grape juice. Just before lunch, take an overall of Vevey city, Nestlé headquarters, the covered market and spend free time foryour lunch.In the afternoon, board an old steamer boat “Belle Epoque”, a cruise that will surprise you with thesplendor of the landscape.You will arrive to the Castle of Chillon, the most visited castle of Switzerland, from the 11th century.Chateau de Chillon has a beautiful location on a small island in the far western end of Lake Geneva between Montreux and Villeneuve. This romantic castle was long of strategic importance in controlling trade in the Lake Geneva region. The dungeons inspired Lord Byron.Your last stop will be in Montreux, a glamorous tourist resort. Feel the atmosphere of all the great artists who have visited this place such as Aretha Franklin, Ella Fitzgerald, BB King, Ray Charles and many more… The emblem of the city is the statue of Freddy Mercury; he says that “If you want Peace of Soul, you should come to Montreux”. This artist, who lived several years in Montreux recorded his last album with the group Queen, "Made in Heaven", in the Mountain Studio, which is in the Montreux Casino. You will have the chance to visit Queen’s old studio record. Wander through the streets full of fancy shops and landmarks of the famous jazz festival.
Gruyères Private Tour with Cheese and Chocolate from Montreux
Start your tour with 9am pickup at your Montreux hotel. Depart Montreux and travel through Fribourg to Gruyères — a medieval town overlooking the Saane Valley. On arrival, visit a local cheese factory and sample some of Switzerland’s famous Gruyère cheese. Afterward, explore 13th-century Gruyères Castle and gain insight into the region’s rich medieval history.Enjoy an hour’s free time to wander the narrow, cobbled streets at your leisure, then visit the Cailler chocolate factory in Broc. Here, learn how one of Switzerland’s most famous chocolatiers produces its tasty treats, and learn of the company’s long history. Following a chocolate-tasting at Cailler, return in comfort to your Montreux hotel to conclude your tour.