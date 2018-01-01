Chillon Castle Day Tour from Lausanne

Meet your guide, as well as your group, at the predetermined meeting point at 9h30. From there, you will begin your departure from Lausanne. Discover wonderful views of Switzerland, the Alps mountains and Geneva lake.Drive through the Vaud countryside, you will have a photo stop to see the highlight of Lausanne, the Olympic committee which was created by the Baron Pierre de Coubertin in 1896.Then continue to Vevey, and discover Chapin’s world: a site dedicated to Charlie Chaplin, the artist and man. Embark on an extraordinary adventure across time and through the magical world of cinema. Prepare to be moved by one of the most surprising artists of the 20th century through the sets of his greatest films at our Hollywood-style Studio.Next, jump on our open trolley tour through the World heritage site of Lavaux, proctected by UNESCO, also called “the Wine road”: a vineyard region with terraces. You will have a break in the middle of the vines to taste some local products such as cheese, wine or grape juice. Just before lunch, take an overall of Vevey city, Nestlé headquarters, the covered market and spend free time foryour lunch.In the afternoon, board an old steamer boat “Belle Epoque”, a cruise that will surprise you with thesplendor of the landscape.You will arrive to the Castle of Chillon, the most visited castle of Switzerland, from the 11th century.Chateau de Chillon has a beautiful location on a small island in the far western end of Lake Geneva between Montreux and Villeneuve. This romantic castle was long of strategic importance in controlling trade in the Lake Geneva region. The dungeons inspired Lord Byron.Your last stop will be in Montreux, a glamorous tourist resort. Feel the atmosphere of all the great artists who have visited this place such as Aretha Franklin, Ella Fitzgerald, BB King, Ray Charles and many more… The emblem of the city is the statue of Freddy Mercury; he says that “If you want Peace of Soul, you should come to Montreux”. This artist, who lived several years in Montreux recorded his last album with the group Queen, "Made in Heaven", in the Mountain Studio, which is in the Montreux Casino. You will have the chance to visit Queen’s old studio record. Wander through the streets full of fancy shops and landmarks of the famous jazz festival.