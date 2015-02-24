Welcome to Graubünden
While you've probably heard about Davos' sensational downhill skiing, St Moritz' glamour and the tales of Heidi (fictionally born here), vast swaths of Graubünden remain little known and ripe for exploring. Strike into the Alps on foot or follow the lonely passes that corkscrew high into the mountains and the chances are you will be alone in exhilarating landscapes, where only the odd marmot or chamois and your own little gasps of wonder break the silence.
One-Day Glacier Express Tour with Private Guide
Meet your tour guide at your per-arranged time and place, probably your hotel. We start with the transfer from Zurich to Chur, the travel takes one hour. Chur is the capital town of the canton "Graubünden" and repudetly the oldest town in Switzerland. A walk around in the old town proves this declaration, you'll pass old houses and churches. (optional and depending on train schedule, the walk around will take place in Brig. A small city surrounded by mountains and with the visit of the Stockalper-palace). After the city walk, you're heading back to the train station, where the “Glacier Express” awaits us. Take a seat behind large panoramic windows on your pre-arranged seat. The train continues in direction of Diesentis, through the "Grand Canyon of Switzerland", the source-area of the "Rhein"-river. The train passes closed between the rocks and the river - one of the highlights of this travel! During the journey from Chur to Diesentis, lunch will be served at your seat. From Disentis, the train engages the cogwheel now and is climbing up from 1600m above sea level to the "Operalp" pass on 2033m above sea level. Once reached the top, the train is descending down to 1440m above sea level within 20 minutes. The train will arrive in Andermatt and stops there for 20 minutes, perfect time to take some pictures of the train. Andermatt is a small village in the canton of "Uri" surrounded by mountains and now a touristical attraction with the new 5-star-hotel "Chedi". The journey continues through the 15 kilometer long "Furka" base tunnel, constructed in 1982 to save travel time from Brig to Andermatt. You will be traveling through the “Goms” valley in direction of Brig. This valley is known as a destination for hiking (summer time) and winter sports. After two hours travel time from Andermatt away, arrive in Brig. At Brig, leave the Glacier-Express train and take a little time, to have a walk through the pedestrian zone in Brig. You'll be shown the place, where the water level was 4 meter high in 1993, where the local river flooded the city center. From Brig, you take the long distance train heading to Zurich. Passing the Alps by a 34 kilometers long train tunnel, you travel along lake of Thun, through Bern towards Zurich, where the tour ends.
Bernina Express Scenic Train Journey from Chur
The most beautiful experience in the Alps From high up among the towering glaciers of the mountains down to the swaying palms of Italy, the Bernina Express, the highest transalpine railway in the Alps, provides a link between northern and southern Europe. And it does so in the most wonderful way imaginable, on a railway line that coexists in perfect harmony with its glorious mountain setting. The wonders of nature and the cultural achievements of man merge into one to offer one of the best ways ever to experience the Alps. A UNESCO World Heritage that moves Running along 122 kilometres of track, passing through 55 tunnels and over 196 bridges and viaducts, the line followed by the Bernina Express is a masterpiece of engineering skills. Its combination with the surrounding landscape is what constitutes its recognition as a UNESCO World Heritage site – a World Heritage site that really does stir the heart. Panoramic car The panoramic cars of the Bernina Express offer a travel experience in a class of its own. The large panoramic Windows give passengers the feeling they could almost reach out and touch the viaducts, gorges, glaciers and mountains. The panoramic cars are air-conditioned and offer first-class travel comfort. The light-filled coaches, the unique landscape and the personal service all stay in the memory for a long time.
Paragliding Tandemflight in Davos
You will meet in Davos at the Jakobshorn station and the railway station before taking a cable car ride to the take-off point. During the ride, briefing will be provided including questions answered about the tandem flight. From the take-off point, it takes only a few minutes to prepare the glider and then 3, 2, 1 - go! A little bit of running and you'll be off the ground to enjoy the world from above. If desired, your pilot will let you steer the glider and, if you're keen for some adrenaline, you can fly some roller-coaster-like acrobatics. The landing is smooth and directly in the middle of Davos. For every flight, 2-hours of time is reserved with air time between 15 and 35 minutes.
Audio Guided Tour of the historic city of Chur
Chur Tourism's Audio Guide enables you to explore the city under your own steam. Its 32 chapters contain all manner of interesting information about the history and culture of both the Alpine city of Chur and the holiday canton of Graubünden. You can find your way around by following a clearly designed map and at each place of attraction you simply select the relevant chapter.Simply select the language you require and get your audio guide device together with the audio guide city map at the Regional Information Centre at Chur Railway Station.
Ski Experience on Mt Titlis
Your perfect day on Mount TitlisCable Car RideTake the 8-seater gondola from Engelberg to station Stand. From here the Titlis Rotair - the first revolving cable car - will take you to the glacier station on Mount Titlis. The ride from Engelberg to Mt. Titlis takes only about 30 minutes. Visit Mount TitlisEnjoy a fantastic day in the snow at 3020 metres above sea-level. The walk through the blue glacier cave leads deep down into the fascinating world inside the glacier. Enjoy the views while you walk on the spectacular suspension bridge. During the round trip by the Ice Flyer chair lift you can see impressive glacier crevasses.Your first snow experience at station TrübseeTake the Titlis Rotair to station Stand and the 8-seater gondola down and exit at middle station Trübsee. Enjoy pure winter fun at the Snow Experience Park at station Trübsee. No snow experience? No skiing skills? No ski equipment? - it doesn't matter! This package includes 1 hour ski experience including rental of basic ski equipment (can only be used on beginner slopes) and a guide to supervice your ski experience (no ski instructor).Please note that this package is not suitable for guests with ski experience! Just next to the beginner slopes is the Snow Toy Park. Try out our balancers, minibobs and snowtubes, and see which one Whips up the most snow. This fun and crazy winter activity is free of charge!Still not tired? Rent one of the e-Snowmobile and race across the snow with your friends (payment on spot) or discover the world of snow during a spectacular walk through the igloo village (payment on spot).Good to knowTravelling by cable car to the top of Mount Titlis means a trip in a different climatic Zone. Therefore you might rent a pair of boots and/or winter clothes on the beginning of the trip at the Titlis rent at the Valley Station. (payment on spot).
Private Half-Day Tandem Paragliding With Pilot in Davos
Have double the air time with these tandem flights--worth every second. You will discover a new world of free flying. There will be time for flying as long as you like, or for several flights in row. You'll begin your experience from the booking office in Davos Platz at the cable cars station. Your adventure will start from here, and you'll land for your descent just a few meters away. To be perfectly prepared, you be provided some additional clothing and shoes if it’s cold. All pilots are FOCA licensed tandem pilots, by the Swiss government and have a long experience in paragliding. Ride a cable car to the takeoff site (own expense, but in the summer with the Davos Kloster card this is free). Feel free to ask your pilot as much as you like about paragliding, they will be happy to share their passion. Once in the air, have one long paragliding flight (40 to 60 minutes airtime) or two shorter flights (15 to 35 minutes airtime each). Number of flights will be determined by air conditions.