One-Day Glacier Express Tour with Private Guide

Meet your tour guide at your per-arranged time and place, probably your hotel. We start with the transfer from Zurich to Chur, the travel takes one hour. Chur is the capital town of the canton "Graubünden" and repudetly the oldest town in Switzerland. A walk around in the old town proves this declaration, you'll pass old houses and churches. (optional and depending on train schedule, the walk around will take place in Brig. A small city surrounded by mountains and with the visit of the Stockalper-palace). After the city walk, you're heading back to the train station, where the “Glacier Express” awaits us. Take a seat behind large panoramic windows on your pre-arranged seat. The train continues in direction of Diesentis, through the "Grand Canyon of Switzerland", the source-area of the "Rhein"-river. The train passes closed between the rocks and the river - one of the highlights of this travel! During the journey from Chur to Diesentis, lunch will be served at your seat. From Disentis, the train engages the cogwheel now and is climbing up from 1600m above sea level to the "Operalp" pass on 2033m above sea level. Once reached the top, the train is descending down to 1440m above sea level within 20 minutes. The train will arrive in Andermatt and stops there for 20 minutes, perfect time to take some pictures of the train. Andermatt is a small village in the canton of "Uri" surrounded by mountains and now a touristical attraction with the new 5-star-hotel "Chedi". The journey continues through the 15 kilometer long "Furka" base tunnel, constructed in 1982 to save travel time from Brig to Andermatt. You will be traveling through the “Goms” valley in direction of Brig. This valley is known as a destination for hiking (summer time) and winter sports. After two hours travel time from Andermatt away, arrive in Brig. At Brig, leave the Glacier-Express train and take a little time, to have a walk through the pedestrian zone in Brig. You'll be shown the place, where the water level was 4 meter high in 1993, where the local river flooded the city center. From Brig, you take the long distance train heading to Zurich. Passing the Alps by a 34 kilometers long train tunnel, you travel along lake of Thun, through Bern towards Zurich, where the tour ends.