Switzerland, St Moritz, White Turf race meeting. A trotting race with jockeys driving horse-drawn sleighs on the frozen lake at St Moritz

Switzerland's original winter wonderland and the cradle of Alpine tourism, St Moritz has been luring royals, celebrities and moneyed wannabes since 1864. With its shimmering aquamarine lake, emerald forests and aloof mountains, the town looks a million dollars.

  Chesa Futura

    Chesa Futura

    St Moritz

    The Norman Foster–designed Chesa Futura ('House of the Future' in Romansch), an eco-friendly apartment building of breathtaking architectural design, can…

  Segantini Museum

    Segantini Museum

    St Moritz

    Housed in an eye-catching stone building topped by a cupola, this museum shows the paintings of Giovanni Segantini (1858–99). The Italian artist…

  Engadiner Museum

    Engadiner Museum

    St Moritz

    For a peek at the archetypal dwellings and humble interiors of the Engadine Valley, visit this museum showing traditional stoves and archaeological finds.

