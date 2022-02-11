A far cry from the dramatic, heavily touristed Alpine landscapes most readily associated with 'la Suisse', this gentle western corner comprising the Canton of Fribourg, the Jura Mountains and the three lakes of Drei-Seen-Land is where you go to 'get away'.

Fribourg's eponymous, evocative capital boasts medieval riverside streetscapes and a wealth of historical attractions down dale from the fields of Gruyères, where the cheesemakers are. In the rolling hills, thick forests and pretty villages of the Jura, you'll find the delightful Val de Travers and mind-boggling Creux du Van, while Drei-Seen-Land is a veritable watery wonderland.

The region offers the chance to delight in world-renowned cheeses, meet absinthe’s green fairy and savour resist-if-you-can meringues smothered in double cream, then work off the calories as you explore Fribourg's cultural cache, amble among the Jura's verdant countryside or up the pace with more vigorous hiking, mountain biking, sailing and cross-country skiing.