Fribourg, Drei-Seen-Land and The Jura
A far cry from the dramatic, heavily touristed Alpine landscapes most readily associated with 'la Suisse', this gentle western corner comprising the Canton of Fribourg, the Jura Mountains and the three lakes of Drei-Seen-Land is where you go to 'get away'.
Fribourg's eponymous, evocative capital boasts medieval riverside streetscapes and a wealth of historical attractions down dale from the fields of Gruyères, where the cheesemakers are. In the rolling hills, thick forests and pretty villages of the Jura, you'll find the delightful Val de Travers and mind-boggling Creux du Van, while Drei-Seen-Land is a veritable watery wonderland.
The region offers the chance to delight in world-renowned cheeses, meet absinthe’s green fairy and savour resist-if-you-can meringues smothered in double cream, then work off the calories as you explore Fribourg's cultural cache, amble among the Jura's verdant countryside or up the pace with more vigorous hiking, mountain biking, sailing and cross-country skiing.
Explore Fribourg, Drei-Seen-Land and The Jura
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Fribourg, Drei-Seen-Land and The Jura.
See
Creux du Van
About 14km east of Môtiers, a short walk leads to the enormous abyss known as the Creux du Van (Rocky Hole) – van is a word of Celtic origin meaning 'rock…
See
Maison Cailler
Cailler has been making chocolate since 1825, and its entertaining factory tours take visitors on an extravagant twirl through chocolate history, made…
See
Cathédrale St Nicolas de Fribourg
Before entering this brooding 13th-century Gothic cathedral, contemplate the main portal with its 15th-century sculptured portrayal of the Last Judgment…
See
Aventicum
This collection of Roman ruins – the foundations of former structures, buildings and fortifications just outside Avenches' medieval Old Town – is best…
See
Musée de l’Horlogerie du Locle
In Le Locle, 8km west of La Chaux-de-Fonds, grand 18th-century rooms filled with all manner of clocks make this museum tick. The manor house, Château des…
See
Laténium
This impressive modern museum and adjacent archaeological park, 3km northeast of Neuchâtel on the waterfront in Hauterive, is the largest of its kind in…
See
Vue-des-Alpes
About 8km south of La Chaux-de-Fonds, just off Rte N20, Vue-des-Alpes (1283m) is a mountain pass popular for its two 7.3km and 11km mountain-bike loop…
See
Saut du Doubs
The River Doubs, which forms part of the Swiss–French border, widens out at the peaceful village of Les Brenets, 15km southwest of La Chaux-de-Fonds. It…
See
Espace Jean Tinguely – Niki de Saint Phalle
Jump on the button to watch the Retable de l’Abondance Occidentale et du Mercantilisme Totalitaire (1989–90) make its allegorical comment on Western…
