Take a pinch of eccentricity, add a splash of laid-back cool and you have Stockholm’s southern island, Södermalm. Known locally as Söder, this is the city's creative engine room, with no shortage of clued-in indie fashion boutiques, vintage stores, art galleries, bars, espresso labs and music venues. The island is also home to a handful of engaging museums, not to mention smashing views of Gamla Stan and the central city from its northern edge.