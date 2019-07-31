Södermalm

Take a pinch of eccentricity, add a splash of laid-back cool and you have Stockholm’s southern island, Södermalm. Known locally as Söder, this is the city's creative engine room, with no shortage of clued-in indie fashion boutiques, vintage stores, art galleries, bars, espresso labs and music venues. The island is also home to a handful of engaging museums, not to mention smashing views of Gamla Stan and the central city from its northern edge.

Explore Södermalm

  • Fotografiska

    Since opening its doors in 2010, Fotografiska has become one of the world’s leading photography museums and one of Stockholm’s most popular attractions…

  • Tantolunden

    Located in southwest Södermalm, adjacent to trendy Hornstull, Tantolunden is one of Stockholm's most extensive and varied parks. Its combination of…

  • S

    Spårvägsmuseet

    In a former bus depot near the Viking Line terminal, Stockholm’s charmingly old-school transport museum is an atmospheric spot to spend a rainy afternoon…

  • S

    Stockholms Stadsmuseum

    The evocative exhibits here cover Stockholm’s development from fortified port to modern metropolis via plague, fire and good old-fashioned scandal. The…

  • L

    Leksaksmuseet

    Sharing an entrance with Spårvägsmuseet, the Toy Museum is packed with everything you probably ever wanted as a child (and may still be hankering for as…

  • Münchenbryggeriet

    Münchenbryggeriet is a dominant feature of Södermalm's coastline – anyone gliding by in a boat or taking in the view is bound to wonder what it is. The…

