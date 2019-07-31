Since opening its doors in 2010, Fotografiska has become one of the world’s leading photography museums and one of Stockholm’s most popular attractions…
Södermalm
Take a pinch of eccentricity, add a splash of laid-back cool and you have Stockholm’s southern island, Södermalm. Known locally as Söder, this is the city's creative engine room, with no shortage of clued-in indie fashion boutiques, vintage stores, art galleries, bars, espresso labs and music venues. The island is also home to a handful of engaging museums, not to mention smashing views of Gamla Stan and the central city from its northern edge.
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Södermalm.
Fotografiska
Since opening its doors in 2010, Fotografiska has become one of the world’s leading photography museums and one of Stockholm’s most popular attractions…
Tantolunden
Located in southwest Södermalm, adjacent to trendy Hornstull, Tantolunden is one of Stockholm's most extensive and varied parks. Its combination of…
Spårvägsmuseet
In a former bus depot near the Viking Line terminal, Stockholm’s charmingly old-school transport museum is an atmospheric spot to spend a rainy afternoon…
Stockholms Stadsmuseum
The evocative exhibits here cover Stockholm’s development from fortified port to modern metropolis via plague, fire and good old-fashioned scandal. The…
Leksaksmuseet
Sharing an entrance with Spårvägsmuseet, the Toy Museum is packed with everything you probably ever wanted as a child (and may still be hankering for as…
Münchenbryggeriet
Münchenbryggeriet is a dominant feature of Södermalm's coastline – anyone gliding by in a boat or taking in the view is bound to wonder what it is. The…