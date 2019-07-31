The old town is Stockholm’s historic and geographic heart. Disorientating lanes twist past Renaissance churches, baroque palaces and romantic squares. These cobblestones have seen it all, from triumphant kings on horseback to bloody mass beheadings. These days, its narrow lanes harbour everything from dusty toyshops to candlelit cafes.

Västerlånggatan is the area’s nerve centre, a bustling thoroughfare lined with galleries, eateries and souvenir shops. Step off the main drag, however, and Gamla Stan reveals a quieter, more intimate side of its nature. Prepare to be smitten.