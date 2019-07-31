A massive structure with more than 600 rooms on 11 levels, Kungliga Slottet (the Royal Palace) dominates the north end of Gamla Stan. The official…
Gamla Stan
The old town is Stockholm’s historic and geographic heart. Disorientating lanes twist past Renaissance churches, baroque palaces and romantic squares. These cobblestones have seen it all, from triumphant kings on horseback to bloody mass beheadings. These days, its narrow lanes harbour everything from dusty toyshops to candlelit cafes.
Västerlånggatan is the area’s nerve centre, a bustling thoroughfare lined with galleries, eateries and souvenir shops. Step off the main drag, however, and Gamla Stan reveals a quieter, more intimate side of its nature. Prepare to be smitten.
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Gamla Stan.
See
Kungliga Slottet
A massive structure with more than 600 rooms on 11 levels, Kungliga Slottet (the Royal Palace) dominates the north end of Gamla Stan. The official…
See
Evert Taubes Terrass
Evert Taubes Terrass is a tranquil and relaxed spot and one of the best viewpoints in Stockholm, at eye level with lake Mälaren on the quiet island of…
See
Medeltidsmuseet
Tucked beneath the bridge that links Gamla Stan and Norrmalm, this child-friendly museum was established when construction workers preparing to build a…
See
Royal Armoury
The Royal Armoury is housed in the cellar vaults of the palace but has separate hours. It’s a family attic of sorts, crammed with engrossing memorabilia…
See
Riddarholmskyrkan
The strikingly beautiful Riddarholmskyrkan, on the equally pretty and under-visited islet of Riddarholmen, was built by Franciscan monks in the late 13th…
See
Nobelmuseet
Nobelmuseet presents the history of the Nobel Prizes and their recipients, with a focus on the intellectual and cultural aspects of invention. It's a…
See
Riksdagshuset
Technically situated on Helgeandsholmen, the little island in the middle of Norrström, rather than on Gamla Stan, the Swedish Parliament building is an…
See
Storkyrkan
The one-time venue for royal weddings and coronations, Storkyrkan is both Stockholm’s oldest building (consecrated in 1306) and its cathedral. Behind a…
See
Tyska Kyrkan
Founded by a guild of German merchants in the 15th century, Tyska Kyrkan (The German Church) hints at Stockholm's multicultural past and present. The…