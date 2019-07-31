Gamla Stan

The old town is Stockholm’s historic and geographic heart. Disorientating lanes twist past Renaissance churches, baroque palaces and romantic squares. These cobblestones have seen it all, from triumphant kings on horseback to bloody mass beheadings. These days, its narrow lanes harbour everything from dusty toyshops to candlelit cafes.

Västerlånggatan is the area’s nerve centre, a bustling thoroughfare lined with galleries, eateries and souvenir shops. Step off the main drag, however, and Gamla Stan reveals a quieter, more intimate side of its nature. Prepare to be smitten.

Explore Gamla Stan

  • Kungliga Slottet

    A massive structure with more than 600 rooms on 11 levels, Kungliga Slottet (the Royal Palace) dominates the north end of Gamla Stan. The official…

  • Evert Taubes Terrass

    Evert Taubes Terrass is a tranquil and relaxed spot and one of the best viewpoints in Stockholm, at eye level with lake Mälaren on the quiet island of…

  • M

    Medeltidsmuseet

    Tucked beneath the bridge that links Gamla Stan and Norrmalm, this child-friendly museum was established when construction workers preparing to build a…

  • R

    Royal Armoury

    The Royal Armoury is housed in the cellar vaults of the palace but has separate hours. It’s a family attic of sorts, crammed with engrossing memorabilia…

  • R

    Riddarholmskyrkan

    The strikingly beautiful Riddarholmskyrkan, on the equally pretty and under-visited islet of Riddarholmen, was built by Franciscan monks in the late 13th…

  • N

    Nobelmuseet

    Nobelmuseet presents the history of the Nobel Prizes and their recipients, with a focus on the intellectual and cultural aspects of invention. It's a…

  • R

    Riksdagshuset

    Technically situated on Helgeandsholmen, the little island in the middle of Norrström, rather than on Gamla Stan, the Swedish Parliament building is an…

  • Storkyrkan

    The one-time venue for royal weddings and coronations, Storkyrkan is both Stockholm’s oldest building (consecrated in 1306) and its cathedral. Behind a…

  • Tyska Kyrkan

    Founded by a guild of German merchants in the 15th century, Tyska Kyrkan (The German Church) hints at Stockholm's multicultural past and present. The…

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Gamla Stan.

  • See

    Kungliga Slottet

    A massive structure with more than 600 rooms on 11 levels, Kungliga Slottet (the Royal Palace) dominates the north end of Gamla Stan. The official…

  • See

    Evert Taubes Terrass

    Evert Taubes Terrass is a tranquil and relaxed spot and one of the best viewpoints in Stockholm, at eye level with lake Mälaren on the quiet island of…

  • See

    Medeltidsmuseet

    Tucked beneath the bridge that links Gamla Stan and Norrmalm, this child-friendly museum was established when construction workers preparing to build a…

  • See

    Royal Armoury

    The Royal Armoury is housed in the cellar vaults of the palace but has separate hours. It’s a family attic of sorts, crammed with engrossing memorabilia…

  • See

    Riddarholmskyrkan

    The strikingly beautiful Riddarholmskyrkan, on the equally pretty and under-visited islet of Riddarholmen, was built by Franciscan monks in the late 13th…

  • See

    Nobelmuseet

    Nobelmuseet presents the history of the Nobel Prizes and their recipients, with a focus on the intellectual and cultural aspects of invention. It's a…

  • See

    Riksdagshuset

    Technically situated on Helgeandsholmen, the little island in the middle of Norrström, rather than on Gamla Stan, the Swedish Parliament building is an…

  • See

    Storkyrkan

    The one-time venue for royal weddings and coronations, Storkyrkan is both Stockholm’s oldest building (consecrated in 1306) and its cathedral. Behind a…

  • See

    Tyska Kyrkan

    Founded by a guild of German merchants in the 15th century, Tyska Kyrkan (The German Church) hints at Stockholm's multicultural past and present. The…