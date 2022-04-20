Visby's church ruins contrast with the stoic and utterly awe-inspiring Sankta Maria kyrka. Built in the late 12th and early 13th centuries and heavily…
Southeastern Sweden
Southeastern Sweden is a treasure trove of stoic castles, storybook villages and mystical islands. Carved by the epic Göta Canal, Östergötland boasts lovable, lakeside Vadstena, home to a hulking Renaissance castle, and kid-pleasing, candy-crazed Gränna.
Småland sparkles with its ethereal forests, preserved pastel towns and show-off Kalmar castle. Snoop through Astrid Lindgren’s childhood home in Vimmerby, check out Jönköping-Huskvarna's cool retro museums or try your hand at blowing glass in the villages of the so-called 'Glasriket' region.
Offshore Öland has a beguiling mix of windmills, wild animals, windswept coastlines and Iron Age archaeological sites. Not surprisingly, much of the island sits on the Unesco World Heritage list. But the jewel in Southeastern Sweden's crown is the island of Gotland, a mesmerising spectacle of rune-scattered landscapes, medieval churches, sandy beaches and the magical, magnificent Hanseatic walled city of Visby, where we'll forgive you for thinking you've stepped back in time.
Explore Southeastern Sweden
- Visby Sankta Maria Domkyrka
Visby's church ruins contrast with the stoic and utterly awe-inspiring Sankta Maria kyrka. Built in the late 12th and early 13th centuries and heavily…
- KKalmar Slott
Fairy-tale turrets, a drawbridge, a foul dungeon and secret passages…Kalmar Slott has everything that a proper castle should. This dominant Renaissance…
- Gotlands Museum
Gotlands Museum is one of the mightiest regional museums in Sweden. While highlights include amazing 8th-century, pre-Viking picture stones, human…
- Bergmancenter
The Bergmancenter, honouring Sweden's most famous film director, the late Ingmar Bergman, a Fårö local, was inaugurated in 2014 and hosts exhibits,…
- St Karins Kyrka
One of the most stunning of Visby's medieval churches, it's often used for performances. In winter, local children skate on an artificial ice rink within…
- BBlå Jungfrun National Park
The Blå Jungfrun (Blue Maiden) National Park encompasses a 1km-long granite island also known as ‘Witches’ Mountain’ because, according to ancient…
- AAstrid Lindgrens Näs
Astrid Lindgrens Näs is a fascinating cultural centre set on the farm in which Lindgren, author of the world-bestselling Pippi Longstocking books, grew up…
- IIKEA Museum
Occupying the site of the world's first IKEA store in Älmhult, some 145km northeast of Malmö, is the world's first IKEA Museum, new in 2016, which should…
- SStora Karlsö
This remote island nature reserve is home to extensive bird life including thousands of guillemots and razorbills, as well as the maculinea arion (large…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Southeastern Sweden.
See
Visby Sankta Maria Domkyrka
Visby's church ruins contrast with the stoic and utterly awe-inspiring Sankta Maria kyrka. Built in the late 12th and early 13th centuries and heavily…
See
Kalmar Slott
Fairy-tale turrets, a drawbridge, a foul dungeon and secret passages…Kalmar Slott has everything that a proper castle should. This dominant Renaissance…
See
Gotlands Museum
Gotlands Museum is one of the mightiest regional museums in Sweden. While highlights include amazing 8th-century, pre-Viking picture stones, human…
See
Bergmancenter
The Bergmancenter, honouring Sweden's most famous film director, the late Ingmar Bergman, a Fårö local, was inaugurated in 2014 and hosts exhibits,…
See
St Karins Kyrka
One of the most stunning of Visby's medieval churches, it's often used for performances. In winter, local children skate on an artificial ice rink within…
See
Blå Jungfrun National Park
The Blå Jungfrun (Blue Maiden) National Park encompasses a 1km-long granite island also known as ‘Witches’ Mountain’ because, according to ancient…
See
Astrid Lindgrens Näs
Astrid Lindgrens Näs is a fascinating cultural centre set on the farm in which Lindgren, author of the world-bestselling Pippi Longstocking books, grew up…
See
IKEA Museum
Occupying the site of the world's first IKEA store in Älmhult, some 145km northeast of Malmö, is the world's first IKEA Museum, new in 2016, which should…
See
Stora Karlsö
This remote island nature reserve is home to extensive bird life including thousands of guillemots and razorbills, as well as the maculinea arion (large…
Guidebooks
Learn more about Southeastern Sweden
Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.