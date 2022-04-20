Southeastern Sweden

Southeastern Sweden is a treasure trove of stoic castles, storybook villages and mystical islands. Carved by the epic Göta Canal, Östergötland boasts lovable, lakeside Vadstena, home to a hulking Renaissance castle, and kid-pleasing, candy-crazed Gränna.

Småland sparkles with its ethereal forests, preserved pastel towns and show-off Kalmar castle. Snoop through Astrid Lindgren’s childhood home in Vimmerby, check out Jönköping-Huskvarna's cool retro museums or try your hand at blowing glass in the villages of the so-called 'Glasriket' region.

Offshore Öland has a beguiling mix of windmills, wild animals, windswept coastlines and Iron Age archaeological sites. Not surprisingly, much of the island sits on the Unesco World Heritage list. But the jewel in Southeastern Sweden's crown is the island of Gotland, a mesmerising spectacle of rune-scattered landscapes, medieval churches, sandy beaches and the magical, magnificent Hanseatic walled city of Visby, where we'll forgive you for thinking you've stepped back in time.

Explore Southeastern Sweden

  • Visby Sankta Maria Domkyrka

    Visby's church ruins contrast with the stoic and utterly awe-inspiring Sankta Maria kyrka. Built in the late 12th and early 13th centuries and heavily…

  • K

    Kalmar Slott

    Fairy-tale turrets, a drawbridge, a foul dungeon and secret passages…Kalmar Slott has everything that a proper castle should. This dominant Renaissance…

  • Gotlands Museum

    Gotlands Museum is one of the mightiest regional museums in Sweden. While highlights include amazing 8th-century, pre-Viking picture stones, human…

  • Bergmancenter

    The Bergmancenter, honouring Sweden's most famous film director, the late Ingmar Bergman, a Fårö local, was inaugurated in 2014 and hosts exhibits,…

  • St Karins Kyrka

    One of the most stunning of Visby's medieval churches, it's often used for performances. In winter, local children skate on an artificial ice rink within…

  • B

    Blå Jungfrun National Park

    The Blå Jungfrun (Blue Maiden) National Park encompasses a 1km-long granite island also known as ‘Witches’ Mountain’ because, according to ancient…

  • A

    Astrid Lindgrens Näs

    Astrid Lindgrens Näs is a fascinating cultural centre set on the farm in which Lindgren, author of the world-bestselling Pippi Longstocking books, grew up…

  • I

    IKEA Museum

    Occupying the site of the world's first IKEA store in Älmhult, some 145km northeast of Malmö, is the world's first IKEA Museum, new in 2016, which should…

  • S

    Stora Karlsö

    This remote island nature reserve is home to extensive bird life including thousands of guillemots and razorbills, as well as the maculinea arion (large…

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Southeastern Sweden.

