Minneriya National Park: Elephant Gathering Private Safari
Meet your driver/guide at your Polonnaruwa or Habarana hotel at 5:30am or 2:00pm for your 3-hour jeep safari tour of Minneriya National Park. Experience “The Gathering,” a name given to the elephants that assemble on the banks of the Minneriya Reservoir during the dry season. According to wildlife authorities, the Minneriya gathering is the largest grouping of wild Asian elephants at any given time. View the famous elephants as they graze on the grasses growing on the tank bed. Perhaps you’ll spot any of the park’s diverse wildlife, including leopards, sloth bears, deer, wild buffalo, wild pigs, grey langers, purple-faced leaf monkeys, porcupines, and assorted birds. At the end of the safari, head back to Polonnaruwa or Habarana. Depending on the location of your hotel, choose to visit photo stop at sunset of the Minneriya Tank and the standing big Buddha at Giritale. When your tour is complete, your vehicle will return you to your hotel.
Visit Sigiriya and Jeep Safari at Minneriya National Park
You will be picked up from your hotel in Colombo, Negombo or Colombo airport at 06:00 am and proceed to Sigiriya. This is a 4 hours journey. You will reach to Sigiriya at 10:00 am. You can start visit Sigiriya rock fortress at 10:15 pm. It is a hike and it will take around for 2 hours to visit this fantastic UNESCO world heritage sire. Once you back from the rock fortress, you will be taken to a three star hotel for a similar restaurant for the lunch lunch. After the lunch you have a 30 minutes drive to Habarana where you will get in to your 4x4 for your jeep safari at Minneriya national park. it will be a jeep safari of 3 hours.You will see large heads of wild elephants there. You will start your travel back to Colombo at 17:00 pm.You will be dropped off at your hotel at Colombo, Negombo or Colombo airport. If needed driver will take you to a restaurant for the dinner on your way to Colombo.But the dinner is not included to the package. End of the excursion.
Colombo to Dambulla Sigiriya 02 Days Tour with Safari
Pickup from the hotel at 07:00a.m Proceed to Dambulla Cave Temple that Dambulla is the largest and best-preserved cave temple complex in Sri Lanka. The rock towers 160 m over the surrounding plains.There are more than 80 documented caves in the surrounding area. Major attractions are spread over five caves, which contain statues and paintings. Buffet Lunch in Dambulla tourist Restaurant at 01:00 p.m. proceed to Minneriya National park at 02:30p.m. transfer to the Jeep safari. Minneriya National Park is a national park in North Central Province of Sri Lanka. The area was designated as a national park on 12 August 1997, having been originally declared as a wildlife sanctuary. Dinner & overnight stay in Aliya Resort in Habarana at 07:30p.m. On the second day after breakfast proceed to Sigiriya fortress. Sigiriya is famous for its toadstool of golden-hued granite, protruding into the searing blue sky from a hot, flat wilderness of scrub-land, which is transformed in the rainy season to a water garden. After Lunch at 01:00p.m back to Colombo at 05:00p.m.
Once you land at Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA / CMB), your friendly driver will meet you and drive you directly to your hotel, Habarana Village by Cinnamon, Habarana. Whether you’re traveling individually, with a partner or in a group, your ground transport needs will be covered by this private airport transfer service. Avoid the confusion of taxis or public transport and enjoy a hassle-free start to your vacation. Airport transfers have never been this easy. Travel in style and comfort with unparalleled safety in our luxurious cars and get to your destination in good time and great order. Your English-speaking chauffeur is always at your service.
