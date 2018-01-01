Visit Sigiriya and Jeep Safari at Minneriya National Park

You will be picked up from your hotel in Colombo, Negombo or Colombo airport at 06:00 am and proceed to Sigiriya. This is a 4 hours journey. You will reach to Sigiriya at 10:00 am. You can start visit Sigiriya rock fortress at 10:15 pm. It is a hike and it will take around for 2 hours to visit this fantastic UNESCO world heritage sire. Once you back from the rock fortress, you will be taken to a three star hotel for a similar restaurant for the lunch lunch. After the lunch you have a 30 minutes drive to Habarana where you will get in to your 4x4 for your jeep safari at Minneriya national park. it will be a jeep safari of 3 hours.You will see large heads of wild elephants there. You will start your travel back to Colombo at 17:00 pm.You will be dropped off at your hotel at Colombo, Negombo or Colombo airport. If needed driver will take you to a restaurant for the dinner on your way to Colombo.But the dinner is not included to the package. End of the excursion.