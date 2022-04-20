Eat
La Renda
There’s more than you think to a paella, and this well-priced but classy, welcoming place at the port has numerous different rice dishes, including a…
With a large expat resident population, Xàbia (Spanish: Jávea) is a gentle, family-oriented place that has largely resisted the high-rise tourist developments that blight so much of the Costa Blanca. Pleasant, relaxed and picturesque, it comes in three flavours: the small old town 2km inland; El Puerto (the port), directly east of the old town; and the beach zone of El Arenal, a couple of kilometres south. Picturesque headlands and coves reward further exploration of this section of coast.
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Xàbia.
Eat
There’s more than you think to a paella, and this well-priced but classy, welcoming place at the port has numerous different rice dishes, including a…
Eat
This friendly spot just near the waterfront in the port area gets everything right with sizeable, delicious portions of seafood, rices, liver and more at…
Eat
In the heart of the old town, this convivial spot has a popular terrace, a striking stone-vaulted interior, fine coffee, ice cream and a range of…
Eat
Eating on the beachfront promenade is a bit hit-or-miss, but this spot gets most things right, with large portions – the salads are huge – at fair prices…