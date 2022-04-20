Xàbia

With a large expat resident population, Xàbia (Spanish: Jávea) is a gentle, family-oriented place that has largely resisted the high-rise tourist developments that blight so much of the Costa Blanca. Pleasant, relaxed and picturesque, it comes in three flavours: the small old town 2km inland; El Puerto (the port), directly east of the old town; and the beach zone of El Arenal, a couple of kilometres south. Picturesque headlands and coves reward further exploration of this section of coast.

Explore Xàbia

0

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Xàbia.

  • Eat

    La Renda

    There’s more than you think to a paella, and this well-priced but classy, welcoming place at the port has numerous different rice dishes, including a…

  • Eat

    Sotavent

    This friendly spot just near the waterfront in the port area gets everything right with sizeable, delicious portions of seafood, rices, liver and more at…

  • Eat

    Embruix

    In the heart of the old town, this convivial spot has a popular terrace, a striking stone-vaulted interior, fine coffee, ice cream and a range of…

  • Eat

    Bar BBQ Fuego

    Eating on the beachfront promenade is a bit hit-or-miss, but this spot gets most things right, with large portions – the salads are huge – at fair prices…