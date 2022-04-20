Within the remarkably colourful frescoed walls of this 12th- and 13th-century church, gaze upon the haunting Romanesque form of the Crist de Salardú. This…
Val d'Aran
Catalonia’s northernmost region, famous for its plunging valleys and snowy peaks huddled up against the French border, is an adventure playground for skiers and snowboarders. The Baqueira-Beret-Bonaigua pistes and Arties' luxe hotels lure the winter-sports jet-set, while charming villages like Salardú enchant hikers with views of cloud-scraping mountains. Walkers can head over the mountains in any direction, notably southward to the Parc Nacional d’Aigüestortes i Estany de Sant Maurici.
The Val d'Aran was inaccessible until the 1948 completion of a 5km tunnel connecting its main town, Vielha, to the rest of Spain. A surge in tourism development followed, enabling the world to explore this spectacular region of tumbling valleys, stone-and-slate villages and notable Romanesque churches.
Thanks in part to its geography, the Val d'Aran’s native language is not Catalan but Aranese (Aranés), a dialect of Occitan or the langue d’oc, the old Romance language of southern France.
Explore Val d'Aran
- EEsglésia de Sant Andrèu
Within the remarkably colourful frescoed walls of this 12th- and 13th-century church, gaze upon the haunting Romanesque form of the Crist de Salardú. This…
- GGlèisa de Sant Miquèu
The black-roofed spire of Gothic Sant Miquèu church dominates Vielha's skyline. Its architectural styles span six centuries, including a 12th-century font…
- MMusèu dera Val D’Aran
Occupying a turreted, sparklingly refurbished old mansion, this interactive museum tells the tale of the Val d'Aran's history, from the first Bronze Age…
- EEsglèsia de Santa Maria
This 12th- to 13th-century Romanesque church, with its three-storey belfry and triple apse, stands proudly in the midst of Arties' flower-festooned houses.
- PPyrenMuseu
The Refugi Rosta houses the entertaining private PyrenMuseu, which covers the history of tourism in Val d’Aran. Enter via the base of the old stone…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Val d'Aran.
See
Església de Sant Andrèu
Within the remarkably colourful frescoed walls of this 12th- and 13th-century church, gaze upon the haunting Romanesque form of the Crist de Salardú. This…
See
Glèisa de Sant Miquèu
The black-roofed spire of Gothic Sant Miquèu church dominates Vielha's skyline. Its architectural styles span six centuries, including a 12th-century font…
See
Musèu dera Val D’Aran
Occupying a turreted, sparklingly refurbished old mansion, this interactive museum tells the tale of the Val d'Aran's history, from the first Bronze Age…
See
Esglèsia de Santa Maria
This 12th- to 13th-century Romanesque church, with its three-storey belfry and triple apse, stands proudly in the midst of Arties' flower-festooned houses.
See
PyrenMuseu
The Refugi Rosta houses the entertaining private PyrenMuseu, which covers the history of tourism in Val d’Aran. Enter via the base of the old stone…
Guidebooks
Learn more about Val d'Aran
Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.