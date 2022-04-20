Getty Images/Westend61

Val d'Aran

Catalonia’s northernmost region, famous for its plunging valleys and snowy peaks huddled up against the French border, is an adventure playground for skiers and snowboarders. The Baqueira-Beret-Bonaigua pistes and Arties' luxe hotels lure the winter-sports jet-set, while charming villages like Salardú enchant hikers with views of cloud-scraping mountains. Walkers can head over the mountains in any direction, notably southward to the Parc Nacional d’Aigüestortes i Estany de Sant Maurici.

The Val d'Aran was inaccessible until the 1948 completion of a 5km tunnel connecting its main town, Vielha, to the rest of Spain. A surge in tourism development followed, enabling the world to explore this spectacular region of tumbling valleys, stone-and-slate villages and notable Romanesque churches.

Thanks in part to its geography, the Val d'Aran’s native language is not Catalan but Aranese (Aranés), a dialect of Occitan or the langue d’oc, the old Romance language of southern France.

Explore Val d'Aran

  • E

    Església de Sant Andrèu

    Within the remarkably colourful frescoed walls of this 12th- and 13th-century church, gaze upon the haunting Romanesque form of the Crist de Salardú. This…

  • G

    Glèisa de Sant Miquèu

    The black-roofed spire of Gothic Sant Miquèu church dominates Vielha's skyline. Its architectural styles span six centuries, including a 12th-century font…

  • M

    Musèu dera Val D’Aran

    Occupying a turreted, sparklingly refurbished old mansion, this interactive museum tells the tale of the Val d'Aran's history, from the first Bronze Age…

  • E

    Esglèsia de Santa Maria

    This 12th- to 13th-century Romanesque church, with its three-storey belfry and triple apse, stands proudly in the midst of Arties' flower-festooned houses.

  • P

    PyrenMuseu

    The Refugi Rosta houses the entertaining private PyrenMuseu, which covers the history of tourism in Val d’Aran. Enter via the base of the old stone…

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Val d'Aran.

