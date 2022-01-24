© pixelliebe / Getty

Southern Mallorca

The forbidding geography of the coast between the Badia de Palma (Bay of Palma) and Colònia de Sant Jordi has preserved this area as one of Mallorca's least developed. Much of the shoreline is ringed by high, impenetrable cliffs lashed endlessly by the waters of the Mediterranean. They may not always be very accessible, but their untamed, raw beauty is hypnotising.

Beyond the cliffs are intimate coves and long swathes of fine sand, true marvels of nature. Whether tightly encircled by rock, or fading into rough scrub of pine and juniper, here are some of Mallorca’s best beaches. This part of the island, inaccessible or devoted to agriculture and conservation, has been spared the worst excesses of overdevelopment that have scarred parts of Mallorca. It's a glimpse of how all of the island’s coast must once looked.

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Southern Mallorca.

  • See

    Cap de Ses Salines

    Follow the Ma6110 highway 9km south of Llombards to reach the Cap de Ses Salines, a beautiful bluff on Mallorca's southernmost tip with a lighthouse (Far…

  • See

    Capocorb Vell

    At this sprawling prehistoric village, you can wander along rocky pathways and beside rough stone structures that date to 1000 BCE. The site, which…

  • See

    Cala Llombards

    A petite cove defined by rough rock walls topped with pines, Cala Llombards is a truly beautiful place. A beach-hut bar and sun loungers shaded by palm…

  • See

    Cala Pi

    Reached via a steep staircase (follow the signs along Cami de la Cala Pi), this beach is only 50m wide but it is a beauty, stretching more than 100m…

  • See

    Es Pontàs

    One of the top photo-ops on the south coast, this natural arch in between Cala Santanyí and Cala Llombards is a simply stunning sight. If you're fortunate…

  • See

    Cala Mondragó

    Surrounded by coves, dunes and low hills, served by a bar and restaurant and blessed with clear, calm waters, this protected blue-flag beach has most…

  • See

    Platja des Trenc

    Platja des Trenc, the largest undeveloped beach on Mallorca, runs 2km northwest from the southern edge of Colònia de Sant Jordi. With long stretches of…

  • See

    Far de Cap Blanc

    You can't enter this lighthouse at Cap Blanc, which dates to 1863 with a light-beam that was originally fuelled by olive oil. But you can approach the…

